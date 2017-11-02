The Daily Cut: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers “You Got Lucky”

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers: “You Got Lucky”

ALBUM: Long After Dark

YEAR: 1982

WRITERS: Tom Petty and Mike Campbell

Topped Billboard‘s Top Album Rock Tracks chart for three weeks and peaked at number-20 on its Hot 100 singles chart.

Guitarist Mike Campbell said how “You Got Lucky” was born out of a single drum groove Stan Lynch laid down in his home studio. “Stan had come over to my house and I had drums set up and a little 4-track and I had some mics up and he was just playing a beat. And there was just like one measure of it that really had a great groove, so I just cut the tape and made a loop of it and then ran that off on one of the 4-track things and made some music up to it. ‘Cause of the keyboard thing, I thought it maybe wasn’t right for the group, and then Tom heard it and goes, ‘I know what to do with that.’ And then we went in and recut it the same way with the drum loop and then overdubbed some real drums against that. That was the story behind that one.”

The fifth Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers album, Long After Dark, came out 35 years ago today (November 2nd, 1982).

