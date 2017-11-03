scroll down for today’s answer
ANNIVERSARIES
2005-Mike Love sues Brian Wilson over the 2004 recording of the Smile album, claiming he co-wrote the songs in the ’60s.
1995-Bob Dylan reaches an out-of-court settlement with Hootie & the Blowfish over their unauthorized quotation of some lyrics from “Idiot Wind,” “Tangled Up in Blue” and “You’re a Big Boy Now” in their hit “Only Want to Be With You.”
1992-The Grateful Dead announce that, for the first time in years, they won’t be playing a New Year’s Eve concert in San Francisco.
1973-The Who release Quadrophenia
1972-Carly Simon and James Taylor are married in New York. That evening, he announces the event onstage at Radio City Music Hall.
1971-John Lennon flies from London to New York — and will never again set foot on British soil.
1967-The Beatles finish filming Magical Mystery Tour. The last scene shot — for George‘s “Blue Jay Way” — is done at Ringo‘s country house in Weybridge, 20 miles outside London.