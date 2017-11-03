TRIVIA

Today’s Question: 40 years ago today (November 3rd, 1977), Elton John announced from the stage in London that he was retiring from performing live. How many months did his retirement last?

Stumped? Here are a few hints.

It was more than a year, but less than two.

The number of months more than a year is the same as the number of musicians who played on Elton’s 11-17-70 album.

album. The number is halfway between 10 and 20.

scroll down for today’s answer ANNIVERSARIES 2005-Mike Love sues Brian Wilson over the 2004 recording of the Smile album, claiming he co-wrote the songs in the ’60s. 1995-Bob Dylan reaches an out-of-court settlement with Hootie & the Blowfish over their unauthorized quotation of some lyrics from “Idiot Wind,” “Tangled Up in Blue” and “You’re a Big Boy Now” in their hit “Only Want to Be With You.” 1992-The Grateful Dead announce that, for the first time in years, they won’t be playing a New Year’s Eve concert in San Francisco. 1973-The Who release Quadrophenia 1972-Carly Simon and James Taylor are married in New York. That evening, he announces the event onstage at Radio City Music Hall. 1971-John Lennon flies from London to New York — and will never again set foot on British soil. 1967-The Beatles finish filming Magical Mystery Tour. The last scene shot — for George‘s “Blue Jay Way” — is done at Ringo‘s country house in Weybridge, 20 miles outside London.

BIRTHDAYS