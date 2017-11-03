The Daily Cut: Led Zeppelin “The Rain Song”

Led Zeppelin: “The Rain Song”

ALBUM: Houses of the Holy; a live version is on The Song Remains the Same

YEAR: 1973/1976

WRITERS: Jimmy Page and Robert Plant

The seven-and-a-half-minute cut wasn’t released as a single.

Robert Plant remembers that Jimmy Page had the majority, if not all, of the music written when he presented “The Rain Song” to the rest of the band. He tells what happened next. “It developed in such a classy way, the sound of the recording, the sound of the kit, the bass, the way the song moved and breathed, the mellotron, which is just a little bit out of tune. It was a smoky song for a smoky jazz lounge, in a way, except for it wasn’t. It was just so pretty. And I heard it and I went ‘What do I do there?’ You can’t do ‘Runaround Sue’ to that.”

Led Zeppelin’s The Song Remains the Same soundtrack album was certified gold for a half-million sales on November 3rd, 1976, just a couple of weeks after it was released.

