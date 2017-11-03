Neil Young: This Auction’s For You

Filed Under: Neil Young
Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The hearse that Neil Young drove from Canada to California where he met Stephen Stills in a traffic jam is officially up for bids, among 229 other things. Also up for grabs are guitars, clothes, equipment and a good portion of his Lionel train collection.

See it all HERE

The proceeds of the auction go to the Bridge School which he started with his then wife Peggy, which helps children with severe speech and physical impairments. Judging from the prices for some of the unique items in the auction, the school is in for a hefty and well deserved payday.

More from Bill Louis 10:00am To 3:00pm
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Get Your 98.5 WNCX Gear Here
North Coast BeatleFest December 9, 2017: Tickets On Sale Now
Get The New Radio.Com App

Listen Live