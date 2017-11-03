Neil Young: This Auction’s For You

The hearse that Neil Young drove from Canada to California where he met Stephen Stills in a traffic jam is officially up for bids, among 229 other things. Also up for grabs are guitars, clothes, equipment and a good portion of his Lionel train collection.

See it all HERE

The proceeds of the auction go to the Bridge School which he started with his then wife Peggy, which helps children with severe speech and physical impairments. Judging from the prices for some of the unique items in the auction, the school is in for a hefty and well deserved payday.