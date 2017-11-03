Overnight Storms Caused A Tree To Fall Into A Willoughby Hills Home

The storms we had last night into early this morning brought a lot of wind and rain, but for a home in Willoughby Hills, the storms also brought a lot of damage. A tree fell on this house in Wiloughby Hills, tearing down several power lines with it, and falling onto River Rd., causing it to be blocked off.

300 power outages were also reported during the storms, but it hasn’t been confirmed if any of those were from this tree destroying power lines. Luckily no one was hurt, but this tree has to learn its boundaries- it can’t just come barging into a home unannounced like that.

Willoughby Hills: River Road closed from Chardon to Oxbow. Large tree down into a house and took some power lines too. pic.twitter.com/e1FLFtAwv9 — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) November 3, 2017