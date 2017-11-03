Overnight Storms Caused A Tree To Fall Into A Willoughby Hills Home

Filed Under: storms, willoughby hills
View of intercloud lightning at night, late Twentieth Century. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

The storms we had last night into early this morning brought a lot of wind and rain, but for a home in Willoughby Hills, the storms also brought a lot of damage. A tree fell on this house in Wiloughby Hills, tearing down several power lines with it, and falling onto River Rd., causing it to be blocked off.

300 power outages were also reported during the storms, but it hasn’t been confirmed if any of those were from this tree destroying power lines. Luckily no one was hurt, but this tree has to learn its boundaries- it can’t just come barging into a home unannounced like that.

More from Slats 5:30am To 10:00am
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Get Your 98.5 WNCX Gear Here
North Coast BeatleFest December 9, 2017: Tickets On Sale Now
Get The New Radio.Com App

Listen Live