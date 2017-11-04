Classic Rock Almanac November 4, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

1997-The Beach Boys‘ Pet Sounds is re-issued as a four-C-D box set with alternate mixes and outtakes.

1993-Ric Ocasek of The Cars and his wife, supermodel Paulina Porizkova, have a son they name Jonathan Raven.

1992-Elton John and lyricist Bernie Taupin sign a new music publishing contract for $39-million.

1989-With the charting of his song “Sacrifice,” Elton John joins Elvis Presley and Cliff Richard as the only artists to rack up 50 charting singles in the UK.

1988-The U2 film Rattle and Hum opens wide nationally. The band attends the LA premiere at Mann’s Chinese Theater and plays a few songs on a stage set up outside.

1982-While recording in the Bahamas, drummer Chris Frantz and bassist Tina Weymouth of Talking Heads and Tom Tom Club take a break as Tina gives birth to their son Robert.

1978-Talking Heads‘ version of Al Green‘s “Take Me to the River” is released as a single. It makes number-26 and becomes the group’s breakthrough hit.

1975-David Bowie performs “Fame” on Soul Train.

1974-Paul McCartney & Wings release the non-L-P single “Junior’s Farm” which reaches #3, becoming their fourth Top 10 hit in a year.

1970-David Bowie‘s The Man Who Sold the World album is released in the U.S., five months before it comes out in Britain, where he’s a bit better known. It will not chart in either country until it’s reissued in 1973.

1967-Pink Floyd play their first US show, at San Francisco’s Winterland Ballroom, opening for Big Brother and the Holding Company.

1967-The Doors‘ second album, Strange Days, enters the Billboard 200 at number-100. It will peak at number-3.

1961-Bob Dylan plays Chapter Hall inside the Carnegie Hall building in New York. 53 people buy $2.00 tickets to see him.

BIRTHDAYS

Jeff Scott Soto – 52 years old

Soto/W.E.T/Trans-Siberian Orchestra/Ex-Journey/ex-Soul Sirkus/ex-Talisman/ex-Yngwie Malmsteen Band singer Born 1965.

James Honeyman-Scott – Died in 1982

The Pretenders‘ original guitarist died of a drug overdose June 16th, 1982 at the age of 24. Born 1957.