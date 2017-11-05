Classic Rock Almanac November 5, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2014-AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd is arrested in New Zealand and charged with possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and threatening to kill.

2002-Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band postpone three shows while sax player Clarence Clemons undergoes surgery for a detached retina.

2002-U2‘s greatest-hits package, Best of 1990-2000, hits stores.

2002-Boston releases its fifth album, Corporate America.

2000-The Who appear on the 250th episode of The Simpsons.

1999-Gary Cherone announces he’s leaving Van Halen after just one album with the band.

1994-Fred “Sonic” Smith, onetime lead guitarist of The MC5 and husband of Patti Smith, dies of a heart attack in Detroit at the age of 47.

1988-The Beach Boys top the singles chart for the first time in 22 years, with “Kokomo.”

1982-Brian Wilson is fired from The Beach Boys.

1974-The Eagles‘ “Best of My Love” single is released. Four months later, it will become the band’s first Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper.

1973-Lynyrd Skynyrd‘s “Gimme Three Steps” single is released.

1971-Elton John releases Madman Across the Water in Britain. The album hits U.S. stores 10 days later.

1965-The Who‘s “My Generation” is released as a single in the US. A #2 hit in the UK, it only reaches #74 in America.

BIRTHDAYS

Bryan Adams – 58 years old

The Canadian singer, guitarist, producer and photographer weirdly shares his birthday with the similarly named American roots rocker Ryan Adams. Born 1959.

Gram Parsons (Cecil Ingram Conner III) – Died in 1973

The country-rock pioneer — as a solo artist, founder The Flying Burrito Brothers and member of The Byrds — died of a drug overdose September 19th, 1973 at 26. Born 1946.

Art Garfunkel – 76 years old

The fact that he’s 23 days younger than Paul Simon could explain why he got second billing in the Hall of Fame act. Art’s greatest work may be the lead vocal on the Grammy-winning “Bridge Over Troubled Water.” His film roles include Carnal Knowledge. Born 1941.

Ike Turner – Died in 2007

The guitarist and bandleader discovered and married Anna Mae Bullock and renamed her Tina Turner. Together they won a Grammy and were later inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He was the piano player — and uncredited composer — of Jackie Brenston‘s “Rocket 88,” the R&B classic considered by some to be the first real rock and roll record. Vilified for abusing Tina during their years together (Laurence Fishburne portrayed him as a violent control freak in 1993’s What’s Love Got to Do With It), he published an autobiography, Takin’ Back My Name, in 1999, and died of a cocaine overdose December 12th, 2007 at 76. Born 1931.