Broke After Attending World Series

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 15: A Houston Texans fan, wearing an Major League Baseball Houston Astros jersey, looks on before the game against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium on October 15, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Talk about supporting your team, and he did it financially too. Can you imagine what this guy is paying in monthly interest? I’m figuring the best you’ll get away with, even if your FICO score was a perfect 800-something, this guy has to be paying a monthly APR of at the very least 15.99%. And the monthly minimum payment on this almost 25 grand isn’t gonna poke much of a hole of this debt.

Thanks to KHOU-TV in Houston for the story HERE. Have a great day and thanks.

http://www.khou.com/sports/mlb/world-series/fan-maxed-out-credit-cards-to-go-to-all-7-world-series-games/489037608

