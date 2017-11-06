Browns Restructure Joe Thomas’ Contract, Add $3 Million In Salary To Current Deal

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – Often accused from diverting from their plans too soon, the Browns stuck to it this time.

Despite a season-ending torn triceps tendon injury, the Browns restructured the contract for 10-time Pro Bowl left tackle Joe Thomas a league source confirmed to 92.3 The Fan.

ESPN was first to report the news Saturday afternoon.

Thomas signed the new deal that will pay him an additional $1.5 million this year as well as in 2018, keeping him among the NFL’s highest paid offensive lineman. Thomas signed a 7 year, $80.5 million contract extension in Aug. 2011. The new agreement only adds salary, not years the source said.

Thomas suffered the torn triceps tendon injury in the third quarter of a 12-9 overtime loss on Oct. 22 to the Tennessee Titans ending his consecutive snaps streak at 10,363, which is believed to be a modern-day NFL record. He was placed on injured reserve a day later ending his consecutive games streak at 167.

Thomas, who underwent surgery on Oct. 24, is expected to require 6-9 months of rehab.

Thomas was originally set to make $8.8 million in base salary in 2017 and 2018 but now will make $10.3 million each year with the new raise. The Browns still have an out on March 19, 2018 – the fifth day of the new league year – when Thomas is owed a $1 million roster bonus, which the team, it seems, will pay.

The new deal assures Thomas will surpass the $117 million plateau in career earnings since the Browns drafted him third overall in the 2007 NFL Draft.

Thomas said prior to undergoing surgery that he will wait until after the season before deciding if he will return in 2018 but the Browns just gave him $3 million additional reasons to come back.