TRIVIA

Today’s Question:Today would have been the 69th birthday of the late Glenn Frey of the Eagles. As a solo artist, Frey had 12 charting songs on the Billboard Hot 100. Can you name the artist who co-wrote 11 of them with him?

Stumped? Here are a few hints.

He was one of the three frontmen of the group The Funky Kings

Before he wrote with Frey the solo artist, Frey had sang a song of his as an Eagle, which became the third top 40 hit of their debut album.

He also wrote the Eagles’ “Already Gone.”

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Paul McCartney receives the Ultimate Legend Award at the MTV Europe Music Awards in Liverpool, England.

1995-Chrissie Hynde and Carly Simon scuffle at a Joni Mitchell show at New York’s tiny Fez club. An inebriated Hynde was apparently making too much noise for Simon’s taste.

1975-The Sex Pistols play their first public show, at St. Martin’s School of Art in London. The electricity is turned off after 10 minutes.

1973-Phil Kaufman, the late Gram Parsons‘ road manager, is fined $300 for stealing his casket from LAX. Kaufman, who took the body to the desert and cremated it, maintains he was carrying out Parsons’ final wishes.

1972-Deep Purple‘s Machine Head album goes gold.

1970-Aerosmith plays its first gig, at Nipmuc Regional High School in Upton, Massachusetts.

1965-During a power blackout in New York City, Bob Dylan, Robbie Robertson and Bobby Neuwirth have an acoustic jam with Brian Jones of The Rolling Stones in a New York hotel room.

BIRTHDAYS