Fab-Four Reasons To Attend North Coast BeatleFest

This winter, we’re celebrating one of our favorite bands in the best way we know how. Along with our friends at RSM Productions, we’re hosting a takeover of the Lorain Palace Theater — Beatlemania style.

If you’re a fan of the Fab Four, you absolutely NEED to be at the North Coast BeatleFest; here are four fab reasons why:

During North Coast BeatleFest, you’ll be able to sing, dance and feel nostalgic during two great headline performances. First up you’ll twist and shout with Hard Day’s Night, one of the top national Beatles tribute groups out there. The band focuses on performing exactly as you remember, with four musicians onstage — in full character as John, Paul, George and Ringo — donning stitch-for-stitch replications of their infamous black suits. Next up you’ll see The ReBeats and their performance of Just Imagine… The Reunion Concert. They’ll transfer you to a magical time and help you envision what life would be like if all four of our guys were still alive. You’ll see The Beatles as you’ve never seen them before. Sure, you’ve seen photos of the band floating around the internet and probably recall seeing great images on covers of magazines and newspapers over the years — heck, maybe you have a few Polaroids of your own, but at North Coast BeatleFest, we’re going to show you some pics of the gang like you’ve never seen before. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Photographer George Shuba — whom you might remember from North Coast Vinyl & Memorabiliafest — will be showcasing some of the most outstanding moments from his career as a photographer. Shuba’s first career assignment was to take photos at the Public Auditorium in Cleveland during the ’64 Beatles US Tour. Could you imagine? He’ll be sharing his photos, sharing memories and yes, he will be selling items so you can add to your collection.

You may learn a thing or two. Beatles memorabilia expert Steve Madonna — who was also a guest speaker at last year’s North Coast Vinyl & Memorabiliafest — will be sharing his wisdom and memories with eager Beatles fans the entire night. He’s also the keeper of exclusive Beatles memorabilia that you’ll be anxious to get your hands on! Whether you’ve loved The Beatles for 50 years or 50 days, the North Coast BeatleFest will give you the opportunity to create (or recreate) memories and a special bond with fellow Beatlemaniacs.

Will we see you there? We can’t wait! Purchase your tickets here.

WHEN: Saturday, December 9, 2017

Doors at 6pm Show at 7pm

WHERE: Lorain Palace Theater 617 Broadway Avenue Lorain, OH 44052

TICKETS PRICES & OPTIONS: General Admission $15 (Access to rows 21 and back)

VIP $25 (Access to non reserved seats in the first 20 rows)

Date Night Special (2 VIP for $45)

Loge $150 (private loge including 4 seats)

*Call Lorain Palace Theater for Loge Seating*