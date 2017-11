Make some room on your coffee table boys, Geddy Lee is taking advantage of some down time with Rush to put together a book that is a comprehensive look at the Bass. Instagram has provided some clues on this, as many photos that Geddy has been sharing are ones that will appear in the book.

Geddy says the book will be a “look at the first twenty years of the electronic bass”. He hopes to have the book ready for Christmas 2018.