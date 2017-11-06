Little Richard: Accept No Substitutes…

MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 31: Musician Little Richard performs during the halftime show of the game between the Louisville Cardinals and the Boise State Broncos in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on December 31, 2004 at the Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Tennessee. Louisville defeated Boise State 44-40. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Way back when, before rock n’ roll even dreamed of having an actual future, they all hit me at once: the guitar guys, Elvis, Buddy Holly, and The Everly Brothers and the piano guys, Jerry Lee Lewis and Little Richard. Now maybe because the guitar guys had amplifiers the piano guys thought that to compete they needed to step up the intensity a bit…and nobody ever stepped up the intensity more than Jerry Lee Lewis and Little Richard. And while Jerry Lee would mix in the occasional ballad, where Richard was concerned it was pedal to the metal all the way. Click HERE to read about the beginning of  a true musical original…

