Little Richard: Accept No Substitutes…

Way back when, before rock n' roll even dreamed of having an actual future, they all hit me at once: the guitar guys, Elvis, Buddy Holly, and The Everly Brothers and the piano guys, Jerry Lee Lewis and Little Richard. Now maybe because the guitar guys had amplifiers the piano guys thought that to compete they needed to step up the intensity a bit…and nobody ever stepped up the intensity more than Jerry Lee Lewis and Little Richard. And while Jerry Lee would mix in the occasional ballad, where Richard was concerned it was pedal to the metal all the way.