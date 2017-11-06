The Aftermath Of Sunday’s Severe Weather

Sunday’s storms across the northern Ohio region have come and gone leaving behind TONS of damage. There were possible tornadoes in Mercer and Erie counties, flooding all around the area, as well as downed trees and power lines. On top of that, thousands of Ohioans have been left without power, with Medina, Geauga, and Summit counties being the hardest hit areas. Power should hopefully be completely restored everywhere by Wednesday, but some smaller hit areas could see power turned back on as early as today. To see more of the damage left by Sunday’s severe weather, click here.

