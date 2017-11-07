An OVI Stop, Atop A Horse

It’s Christmas Ale season, and I’ve gotta couple of cop buds who have a couple of analogies about that. One is it’s jail ale season, the other is one’s not enough and three is too many. Good thing they don’t sell Christmas Ale produced here south of Cincinnati or this would’ve been a helluva mess. Think you’ll enjoy the horse spun analogies from Polk County Florida Sheriff Grady Judd, who’s very much like Lake County Judge Michael Cicconetti in describing what happened in his jurisdiction.

Thanks to WFLA-TV in Tampa for the story HERE. Have a great day and don’t drink and drive atop your horse.

Polk City woman arrested for DUI on horse