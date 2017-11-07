An OVI Stop, Atop A Horse

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 09: A general view as a horse and rider jump during the eventing team jumping final and individual qualifier on Day 4 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Equestrian Centre on August 9, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

It’s Christmas Ale season, and I’ve gotta couple of cop buds who have a couple of analogies about that. One is it’s jail ale season, the other is one’s not enough and three is too many. Good thing they don’t sell Christmas Ale produced here south of Cincinnati or this would’ve been a helluva mess. Think you’ll enjoy the horse spun analogies from Polk County Florida Sheriff Grady Judd, who’s very much like Lake County Judge Michael Cicconetti in describing what happened in his jurisdiction.

Thanks to WFLA-TV in Tampa for the story HERE. Have a great day and don’t drink and drive atop your horse.

Polk City woman arrested for DUI on horse

