Black Friday Deals Are Here

By Producer Alanna
Filed Under: Black Friday
Photo by Craig Lassig/Getty Images for Best Buy

Believe it or not, Thanksgiving is just a little over two weeks away, which means Christmas will be here in a little over a month away. And this is the year I’m going to do some Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping so I’m not scrambling for gifts the week before Christmas (as I usually am).

So some major retailers have released their Black Friday ads and here are some of the best deals from those available ads.

  • At Target, you’ll be able to get an Xbox One S 500 GB for $189 (plus a $25 gift card)
  • Kohl’s has some crazy deals listed for their televisions- you could get a 49″ 4K tv for $399- which is $300 less than what it normally sells for
  • Wal-Mart’s 2017 Toy Book is out, so you’ll find toys like Hatchimals, drones, and all sorts of Star Wars toys and collectibles

Click here to see more Black Friday deals in one convenient page.

