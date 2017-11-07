Brad Paisley & John Fogerty Unite for Epic ‘Kimmel’ Veterans Tribute

By Scott T. Sterling

Country star Brad Paisley and classic rock legend John Fogerty united last night (Nov. 6) for an epic 14-song performance in front of the USS Iowa in Los Angeles.

Related: Watch Brad Paisley Sing the National Anthem at World Series Game 2



The show was presented by Jimmy Kimmel Live! as a special Veteran’s Day tribute.

The combined set was peppered with tracks from both artists, including Fogerty classics including “Bad Moon Rising,” “Proud Mary” and “Centerfield.” Among the Paisley songs performed were “Old Alabama,” “American Saturday Night” and “Mud on the Tires.”

Jimmy Kimmel Live! has shared all 14 songs on the show’s YouTube page.

Watch Fogerty and Paisley perform “Mud on the Tires” and “Fortunate Son” below.