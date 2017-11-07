TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Today is the 57th birthday of KISS guitarist Tommy Thayer. What was the first KISS album to feature Thayer as a member of the band?

Stumped? Here are a few hints.

It is the highest charting KISS album to date, entering the Billboard 200 at number-two and selling more than 100,000 copies in its first week.

at number-two and selling more than 100,000 copies in its first week. It was the 19th KISS studio album and came out in 2009.

Its title is a noise made by objects traveling faster than the speed of sound.

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Van Morrison begins a two-night stand performs his legendary Astral Weeks in its entirety at the Hollywood Bowl in LA. The shows, which feature the musicians who recorded the LP with Van in 1968, are taped for future release on CD and DVD.

2002-In Vancouver, the opening date of Guns n’ Roses‘ North American tour is canceled at the last minute and leads to a riot.

1988-John Fogerty is found not guilty of plagiarizing himself. Fantasy Records, which owns the rights to his Creedence Clearwater Revival catalog, had sued him, claiming that “The Old Man Down the Road” was a re-write of “Run Through the Jungle.”

1983-The Rolling Stones release Undercover.

1981-Ozzy Osbourne releases his second album as a solo artist, Diary of a Madman.

1977-Window displays for The Sex Pistols‘ Never Mind the Bollocks are banned in the UK under the 1889 Indecent Advertisement Act; the word bollocks (which means “balls”) being considered offensive in England.

1968-The Doors are banned from playing Phoenix after Jim Morrison encourages the crowd to stand up during their show there.

1964-“Dance, Dance, Dance” becomes the last of seven Beach Boys singles to chart during 1964.

BIRTHDAYS

Tommy Thayer – 57 years old

KISS/ex-Black ‘n Blue guitarist. Born 1960.

Joni Mitchell (Roberta Joan Anderson) – 74 years old

The Canadian singer-songwriter-painter charted with “Help Me” and “Free Man in Paris” while giving “Both Sides Now” to Judy Collins and “Woodstock” — which she wrote in a New York City apartment while sitting out the festival — to Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. She’s a 1997 inductee of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Born 1943.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Sonic Boom