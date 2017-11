Gene Simmons of KISS will feel the fire as the subject of the Friars Club Roast March 2nd at the Ziegfield Ballroom in New York City, George Lopez will be the Roastmaster. Gene is all in on this, saying”┬áTo be roasted by the Friars Club is the highest honor in comedy”.

The Roast will follow Gene’s first solo tour of Australia. I can’t think of a better place to get ready to be roasted than spending some time in the Outback, it’s hot, hot, hotter than hell.