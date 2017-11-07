Morrissey Canceled A Concert… Because It Was Cold

Fans are outraged — and poking fun — at Morrissey after he canceled a concert because of the weather.

No, it wasn’t raining or a hurricane. It was “too cold.”

Fans had already been waiting for the show to start for an hour when a woman came over the loudspeaker to announce the update. The show, set to be played at the Vina Robles Amphitheater in Paso Robles, California, is supposedly postponed until 2018.

Sure, Morrissey has been known to cancel shows for some of the most over-the-top reasons, but let’s just hope his health is okay and there aren’t any deeper reasons for the postponement.

Also, here are some funny tweets.

Love that Dave Grohl performed after breaking his leg and Morrissey cancels a show cause it was cold — Bottomofthemug (@BottomoftheMug) November 6, 2017

Also Morrissey canceling his California tour date because “it was too cold outside” is the most on brand Morrissey headline LMAOOOOOO — noah (@unitedaway) November 6, 2017

anybody surprised morrissey cancelled a concert because he was cold must be a new fan of morrissey — vicey (@vicesoy) November 6, 2017

morrissey canceling a show because it’s too cold is such a mood — banana pants (@uberladung) November 7, 2017