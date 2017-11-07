The Daily Cut: Ozzy Osbourne “Over the Mountain”

Ozzy Osbourne: “Over the Mountain”

ALBUM: Diary of a Madman

YEAR: 1981

WRITERS: Ozzy Osbourne, Randy Rhoads, Bob Daisley and Lee Kerslake

Peaked at number-38 on Billboard‘s Rock Albums and Top Tracks chart.

“Over the Mountain” was the opening track and first single from Ozzy Osbourne’s second solo album, Diary of a Madman. While it didn’t get much airplay when it was released, it’s gone on to become one of Ozzy’s classic solo cuts. He tells what it’s about. “It’s kind of about astral projection. I had kind of an interest – I mean, I was reading Dennis Wheatley’s stuff at the time. It’s about astral projection: ‘Over the mountain, take me across the sky, something in my vision, something deep inside.’ It’s about astral projection, yeah.”

Ozzy Osbourne’s second solo album, Diary of a Madman, was released on this day (November 7th) in 1981.