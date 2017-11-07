The Daily Cut: Ozzy Osbourne “Over the Mountain”

Filed Under: Bob Daisley, Lee Kerslake, ozzy osbourne, randy rhoades, The Daily Cut

Ozzy Osbourne: “Over the Mountain”

ALBUM:  Diary of a Madman

YEAR: 1981

WRITERS: Ozzy Osbourne, Randy Rhoads, Bob Daisley and Lee Kerslake

Peaked at number-38 on Billboard‘s Rock Albums and Top Tracks chart.

“Over the Mountain” was the opening track and first single from Ozzy Osbourne’s second solo album, Diary of a Madman. While it didn’t get much airplay when it was released, it’s gone on to become one of Ozzy’s classic solo cuts. He tells what it’s about. “It’s kind of about astral projection. I had kind of an interest – I mean, I was reading Dennis Wheatley’s stuff at the time. It’s about astral projection: ‘Over the mountain, take me across the sky, something in my vision, something deep inside.’ It’s about astral projection, yeah.”

Ozzy Osbourne’s second solo album, Diary of a Madman, was released on this day (November 7th) in 1981.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Get Your 98.5 WNCX Gear Here
North Coast BeatleFest December 9, 2017: Tickets On Sale Now
Get The New Radio.Com App

Listen Live