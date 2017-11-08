Classic Rock Almanac November 8, 2017

1975-Elton John‘s Rock of the Westies (featuring “Island Girl”) starts a three-week run atop the Billboard album chart.

1974-Styx release Man of Miracles, their fourth and final album for Chicago-based Wooden Nickel Records. They’ll soon sign with A&M, where all eight of their studio albums for the label will be certified gold, platinum or multi-platinum.

1971-Led Zeppelin Four, an album that does not have an official title or the band name on its cover, is released in the U.S. It includes the song “Stairway to Heaven.”

1968-Cynthia Lennon is granted a divorce from John Lennon on grounds of adultery and gets custody of their son, Julian. Rather than attend the proceeding, John is at a hospital with Yoko Ono, who is suffering pregnancy complications

BIRTHDAYS

Cindy Blackman – 58 years old

The Santana/ex-Lenny Kravitz drummer is married to Carlos Santana. Born 1959.

Pearl Thompson (formerly Porl) – 60 years old

Ex-Cure/ex-Page-Plant guitarist-keyboardist-saxophonist. Born 1957.

Al Berger – 68 years old

Ex-Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes bassist. Born 1949.

Bonnie Raitt – 68 years old

The daughter of Broadway theater star John Raitt established herself as a blues singer and slide guitarist before broadening her musical horizons and becoming a very big star. She has 10 Grammys and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000. Born 1949.

Roy Wood – 70 years old

The leader of Britain’s Move in the 1960s formed Electric Light Orchestra as an offshoot of that band but left after one album. He then moved into glam rock with Wizzard and as a solo artist. Born 1947.

Bert Berns – Died in 1967

The New York composer-producer co-wrote such hits as “Twist and Shout,” The Drifters‘ “I Don’t Want to Go on Without You,” Solomon Burke‘s “Cry to Me,” Garnet Mimms‘ “Cry Baby” and The McCoys‘ (and The Vibrations‘) “Hang on Sloopy.” He founded Bang Records with Atlantic’s Ahmet and Nesuhi Ertegun and Jerry Wexler. (The label’s name was an acronym for Bert-Ahmet-Nesuhi-Gerald.) Bang released Neil Diamond‘s early hits (such as “Cherry Cherry” and “Girl, You’ll Be a Woman Soon”), The Strangeloves‘ “I Want Candy” and Van Morrison‘s “Brown Eyed Girl.” Berns died of a heart attack on December 31st, 1967. A compilation, The Heart and Soul of Bert Berns, was released in 2002. Born 1929.