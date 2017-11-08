Classic Rock Almanac November 8, 2017

TRIVIA
Today’s Question: Today is the 70th birthday of Rock and Rock Hall of Famer Roy Wood, who led the ’60s British group The Move, which became Electric Light Orchestra. Which American band, which often does live covers, has done more Move songs live than tunes by any other artist.
Stumped? Here are a few hints.
- Like ELO, they’re huge Beatles fans, and this group even covered the entire Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band on a live album.
- They recorded the Move song they’ve played the most times live on their third studio album in 1978.
- To date, Setlist.fm lists them covering The Move 670 times, 50 more than Fats Domino, the artist they’ve covered the next most frequently.
scroll down for today’s answer
ANNIVERSARIES
2006-Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band kick off their first tour in 10 years in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
1995-The ATV Music publishing catalog, which contains most of The Beatles‘ songs, is acquired by Sony from Michael Jackson for 95-million-dollars.
1985-Sting‘s concert movie, Bring on the Night, opens.
1979-The Grateful Dead release Shakedown Street.
1975-Elton John‘s Rock of the Westies (featuring “Island Girl”) starts a three-week run atop the Billboard album chart.
1974-Styx release Man of Miracles, their fourth and final album for Chicago-based Wooden Nickel Records. They’ll soon sign with A&M, where all eight of their studio albums for the label will be certified gold, platinum or multi-platinum.
1971-Led Zeppelin Four, an album that does not have an official title or the band name on its cover, is released in the U.S. It includes the song “Stairway to Heaven.”
1968-Cynthia Lennon is granted a divorce from John Lennon on grounds of adultery and gets custody of their son, Julian. Rather than attend the proceeding, John is at a hospital with Yoko Ono, who is suffering pregnancy complications
BIRTHDAYS
Cindy Blackman – 58 years old
The Santana/ex-Lenny Kravitz drummer is married to Carlos Santana. Born 1959.
Pearl Thompson (formerly Porl) – 60 years old
Ex-Cure/ex-Page-Plant guitarist-keyboardist-saxophonist. Born 1957.
Al Berger – 68 years old
Ex-Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes bassist. Born 1949.
Bonnie Raitt – 68 years old
The daughter of Broadway theater star John Raitt established herself as a blues singer and slide guitarist before broadening her musical horizons and becoming a very big star. She has 10 Grammys and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000. Born 1949.
Roy Wood – 70 years old
The leader of Britain’s Move in the 1960s formed Electric Light Orchestra as an offshoot of that band but left after one album. He then moved into glam rock with Wizzard and as a solo artist. Born 1947.
Bert Berns – Died in 1967
The New York composer-producer co-wrote such hits as “Twist and Shout,” The Drifters‘ “I Don’t Want to Go on Without You,” Solomon Burke‘s “Cry to Me,” Garnet Mimms‘ “Cry Baby” and The McCoys‘ (and The Vibrations‘) “Hang on Sloopy.” He founded Bang Records with Atlantic’s Ahmet and Nesuhi Ertegun and Jerry Wexler. (The label’s name was an acronym for Bert-Ahmet-Nesuhi-Gerald.) Bang released Neil Diamond‘s early hits (such as “Cherry Cherry” and “Girl, You’ll Be a Woman Soon”), The Strangeloves‘ “I Want Candy” and Van Morrison‘s “Brown Eyed Girl.” Berns died of a heart attack on December 31st, 1967. A compilation, The Heart and Soul of Bert Berns, was released in 2002. Born 1929.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Cheap Trick