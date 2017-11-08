The Daily Cut: Guns N’ Roses “Nightrain”

Guns N’ Roses: “Nightrain”

ALBUM: Appetite for Destruction

YEAR: 1987

WRITERS: Axl Rose, Slash, Izzy Stradlin, Duff McKagan, Steven Adler

The fourth single released off Appetite…, it actually came out between G N’ R Lies and the Use Your Illusion albums and only peaked at number-93 on the Billboard Hot 100 and number-26 on the Mainstream Rock Tracks chart..

“Nightrain” is one of the many enduring cuts off Guns N’ Roses’ debut album, Appetite for Destruction. Slash tells about writing it and what inspired its lyrics. “Izzy and I started working on the [sings] kind of thing and then moved on to the verses. And I remember I got really sick with strep throat and was down at this chick’s house, staying there in bed. And then Duff and him carried on from there and then I came in two days later and we finished off the song. I do remember walking around, singing the lyrics to that on Holloway. And I remember we were drinking Night Train and singing about Night Train and I think that’s what influenced Axl’s lyric.”

15 years ago today (November 8th, 2002), Guns N’ Roses kicked off their first North American tour of this century, and first in nine years, in Tacoma, Washington.