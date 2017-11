Ray and Dave Davies of the Kinks have made a lifelong feud a kind of family tradition. The latest flare up came when Ray commented that the Beatles were a creative team, and the Kinks were not. Dave, of course, disagrees saying that the songs were a collaborative effort.

Ray’s interview continues to show that he is one of the most interesting artists in the world, just not sure what solar system his world is located.