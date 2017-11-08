The Sexiest Songs In Rock

When the weather gets cold, there’s only one way to heat things up. Whether it’s the lyrics, the beat or simply the memories attached, there are so many great rock songs out there that are just plain sexy. That’s why we’ve asked our listeners which songs they’d put on the list.
Here’s what they came up with. Do you agree with these choices?
I’m On Fire – Bruce Springsteen
With Or Without You – U2
China Girl – David Bowie
Urgent – Foreigner
You Can Leave Your Hat On – Joe Cocker
All I wanna Do Is Make Love To You – Heart
Tonight’s The Night – Rod Stewart
Kashmir – Led Zeppelin
Lovin’, Touchin’, Squeezin’ – Journey
Falling In Love Again – Michael Stanley
In The Mood – Rush
Ain’t Talkin Bout Love – Van Halen
Beast Of Burden – The Rolling Stones
A Fool For Your Stockings – ZZ Top
Feel Like Makin’ Love – Bad Company
Let’s Make It A Night To Remember – Bryan Adams
Ready For Love – Bad Company
I Touch Myself – The Divinyls
Brand New Car – The Rolling Stones
Let’s Spend The Night Together – The Rolling Stones
The Deeper The Love – Whitesnake
She’s Got A Way – Billy Joel
The Lemon Song – Led Zeppelin
Wonderful Tonight – Eric Clapton
No One Like You – Scorpions
Sunshine Of Your Love – Cream
Get Down, Make Love – Queen
Paradise By The Dashboard Lights – Meatloaf
Crazy On You – Heart
You’ll Accompany Me – Bob Seger
I Want You (She’s So Heavy) – The Beatles
Hot Legs – Rod Stewart
Get My Rocks Off – Dr. Hook
Touch Me – The Doors
Fat Bottom Girls – Queen
Some Girls – The Rolling Stones
Love Song – AC/DC
Feel Your Love Tonight – Van Halen
Bad Case Of Loving You – Robert Palmer
Honky Tonk Woman – The Rolling Stones