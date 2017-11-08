The Sexiest Songs In Rock

When the weather gets cold, there’s only one way to heat things up. Whether it’s the lyrics, the beat or simply the memories attached, there are so many great rock songs out there that are just plain sexy. That’s why we’ve asked our listeners which songs they’d put on the list.

Here’s what they came up with. Do you agree with these choices?

I’m On Fire – Bruce Springsteen

With Or Without You – U2

China Girl – David Bowie

Urgent – Foreigner

You Can Leave Your Hat On – Joe Cocker

All I wanna Do Is Make Love To You – Heart

Tonight’s The Night – Rod Stewart

Kashmir – Led Zeppelin

Lovin’, Touchin’, Squeezin’ – Journey

Falling In Love Again – Michael Stanley

In The Mood – Rush

Ain’t Talkin Bout Love – Van Halen

Beast Of Burden – The Rolling Stones

A Fool For Your Stockings – ZZ Top

Feel Like Makin’ Love – Bad Company

Let’s Make It A Night To Remember – Bryan Adams

Ready For Love – Bad Company

I Touch Myself – The Divinyls

Brand New Car – The Rolling Stones

Let’s Spend The Night Together – The Rolling Stones

The Deeper The Love – Whitesnake

She’s Got A Way – Billy Joel

The Lemon Song – Led Zeppelin

Wonderful Tonight – Eric Clapton

No One Like You – Scorpions

Sunshine Of Your Love – Cream

Get Down, Make Love – Queen

Paradise By The Dashboard Lights – Meatloaf

Crazy On You – Heart

You’ll Accompany Me – Bob Seger

I Want You (She’s So Heavy) – The Beatles

Hot Legs – Rod Stewart

Get My Rocks Off – Dr. Hook

Touch Me – The Doors

Fat Bottom Girls – Queen

Some Girls – The Rolling Stones

Love Song – AC/DC

Feel Your Love Tonight – Van Halen

Bad Case Of Loving You – Robert Palmer

Honky Tonk Woman – The Rolling Stones