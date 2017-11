I’ve heard of those who have blown their cover by posting on social media, but check out what this guy did when he ratted on himself when he appeared on TV in between bank robbing stops. Gave his full name, took off his dew rag so he’d look more presentable on TV. Only problem was the police happen to have been also watching and recognized him as suspect #1 in a string of bank robberies around Atlanta.

Thanks to CBS 46 in Atlanta who have the story HERE. Have a great day and happy Friday-Eve.