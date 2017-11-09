Classic Rock Almanac November 9, 2017

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: 50 years ago today (November 9th, 1967), The Byrds announced the departure of singer-guitarist David Crosby. Which future bandmate of Crosby’s did he stand in for at the Monterey Pop Festival about five months before The Byrds let him go?

Stumped? Here are a few hints.

This guitarist, keyboardist and vocalist did share the stage with Crosby at the Woodstock festival two years later.

He didn't write his 1967 group's biggest hit, which was about a riot that took place on L.A.'s Sunset Strip.

He wrote their later band's song that was inspired by the student shootings at Kent State University.

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Rock legends Little Richard and Elvis Presley, and pop icon Michael McDonald are inducted into the Music City Walk of Fame in Nashville.

2004-Eric Clapton announces that Cream will reunite for a week of shows at London’s Royal Albert Hall in 2005.

2001-Guns n’ Roses cancel their European tour for a second time.

1985-Aerosmith releases Done With Mirrors. The band’s eighth studio album is the first in eight years with the original lineup.

1976-Fleetwood Mac‘s Mystery to Me and Frank Zappa‘s Over-Nite Sensation both receive gold certification.

1973-Billy Joel releases Piano Man.

1973-Ringo Starr‘s Ringo album, featuring “Photograph,” “You’re 16” and guest appearances by all three other former Beatles, is released in the US.

1972-Chicago get their first gold single — for “Saturday in the Park.”

1970-The Moody Blues‘ In Search of the Lost Chord becomes their fifth album certified gold during 1970.

1970-Badfinger releases No Dice in the U.S. The album includes “No Matter What” and the original version of “Without You,” later a hit for Nilsson.

1969-Simon & Garfunkel finish recording “Bridge Over Troubled Water.”

1967-David Crosby is fired from The Byrds.

1967-Rolling Stone magazine publishes its first issue. John Lennon is on the cover.

1966-John Lennon meets Yoko Ono at an exhibit of her artwork at the Indica Gallery in London, an event which some believe was the beginning of the end for The Beatles.

1966-Paul McCartney death rumors point to this date. According to the lore, Paul was killed in a car wreck and replaced in The Beatles by a lookalike.

1961-Brian Epstein meets The Beatles for the first time. The Liverpool retailer and aspiring talent manager, acting on a tip from a local musician, catches a noontime show at the Cavern Club and is introduced to the group.

BIRTHDAYS

Alan Gratzer – 69 years old

Ex-REO Speedwagon drummer. Born 1948.

Tom Fogerty – Died in 1990

John Fogerty guitar-playing older brother quit Creedence Clearwater Revival to go solo in 1971, a year before the remaining trio disbanded. He made a number of albums on his own but died on September 6th, 1990 of respiratory failure after contracting HIV during an operation. He was 48. Born 1941.