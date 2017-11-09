Check Out This Great Show Of Cleveland Rock Photography

Over my musical career it has been my pleasure to have worked with Cleveland rock photographers Anastasia Pantsios and Joe Kleon. Between the two of them they have pretty much documented the history of rock concerts in Cleveland from 1970 to 2017. And for three days, starting November 10, their work will be on display at The Loftworks Gallery, 1667 East 40th St. downtown. If you’re a rock fan this show is for you! Get more info on the show HERE.