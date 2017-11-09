The Daily Cut: The Who “I Can See for Miles”

The Who: “I Can See for Miles”

ALBUM: The Who Sell Out

YEAR: 1967

WRITER: Pete Townshend

The Who’s only Top 10 single in the U.S., it peaked at number-nine on the Billboard Hot 100.

“I Can See for Miles” was one of the most elaborately crafted songs in the Who’s early catalog. Singer Roger Daltrey recalls the recording sessions. “’I Can See for Miles’ was born in the studio at CBS in the spring of ’67 and I remember it vividly. We spent an afternoon doing the backing track and then we spent a whole day and a half laying on the vocal backing. We put hundreds and hundreds of harmonies on it and it was wonderful fun doing it. We were very much into harmonies and backing vocals back then, which we kind of got out of later on, I don’t know why.”

50 years ago today (November 9th, 1967), The Who performed “I Can See for Miles” on the British TV show Top of the Pops wearing the biker gear of the mods’ arch-rivals, the rockers.