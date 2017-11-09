The Daily Cut: The Who “I Can See for Miles”

Filed Under: pete townshend, roger daltry, The Daily Cut, the who

The Who: “I Can See for Miles”

ALBUM: The Who Sell Out

YEAR: 1967

WRITER: Pete Townshend

The Who’s only Top 10 single in the U.S., it peaked at number-nine on the Billboard Hot 100.

“I Can See for Miles” was one of the most elaborately crafted songs in the Who’s early catalog. Singer Roger Daltrey recalls the recording sessions. “’I Can See for Miles’ was born in the studio at CBS in the spring of ’67 and I remember it vividly. We spent an afternoon doing the backing track and then we spent a whole day and a half laying on the vocal backing. We put hundreds and hundreds of harmonies on it and it was wonderful fun doing it. We were very much into harmonies and backing vocals back then, which we kind of got out of later on, I don’t know why.”

50 years ago today (November 9th, 1967), The Who performed “I Can See for Miles” on the British TV show Top of the Pops wearing the biker gear of the mods’ arch-rivals, the rockers.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Get Your 98.5 WNCX Gear Here
North Coast BeatleFest December 9, 2017: Tickets On Sale Now
Get The New Radio.Com App

Listen Live