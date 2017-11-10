Bonham Against A Reunion “Probably”

HOLLYWOOD - NOVEMBER 23: Drummer Jason Bonham, of Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Experience performing at The Pantages Theatre on November 23, 2010 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The thought of Jason Bonham being against the reunion of an all time classic rock band seems confusing, but it makes sense if the look at the big picture. According to Sammy Hagar, Bonhan makes 20 times what he makes with his own band when he plays with Hagars’ band The Circle. So the Red Rocker says that Bonham would “probably be against a reunion of Van Halen”.

Full story HERE

With the bad blood between the Van Halen Bros and anyone that ever sang for them, a reunion is unlikely. But, if Boham got a reunion type call from Mr. Page & Plant he “probably” would have Hagar making some calls to his drumming friends offering immediate employment.

