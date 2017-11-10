Browns Notes: S Ibraheim Campbell Waived With Injury Designation, Derron Smith Added Off Bengals Practice Squad

BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – Another Ray Farmer draft pick bit the dust Thursday.

The Browns waived safety Ibraheim Campbell with an injury designation after he injured his hamstring in Wednesday’s practice and signed safety Derron Smith off of the Cincinnati Bengals Practice Squad.

“He got hurt. I think it was a hamstring injury,” head coach Hue Jackson said when asked to explain the decision to waive Campbell. “[It] Probably was going to be a while before we got him back so I think we felt as an organization it was best to see if we can get another pair of legs in and move on at this time.”

Campbell, who started 11 of the 37 games he appeared in with Cleveland, was drafted by the Browns in the fourth round – No. 115 overall – of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Northwestern University. Smith was a sixth round pick in 2015 out of Fresno State.

Campbell started the last 2 games in place of rookie Jabrill Peppers, who was sidelined with a toe injury, and had 15 tackles with a pass defensed and fumble recovery this season in 8 games.

Smith has appeared in 31 games where he has logged 7 tackles, a pass defensed and 6 special teams tackles. This season, he has appeared in 3 games and was signed to the Bengals’ practice squad on Nov. 7.

Of the 18 players drafted from 2014-2015 under Farmer, just 6 remain with the Browns – defensive tackle Danny Shelton is the lone first-round pick out of 4 selected still with the team.

No Better Option – The Browns opted not to audition kickers during the bye week to compete with rookie kicker Zane Gonzalez, who has made 7 of 11 field goal attempts and 12 of 13 PATs this season.

Jackson explained the 2-fold reasoning for that Thursday.

“There probably wasn’t anybody out there that we felt really good about, and then No. 2, we felt comfortable that this guy can work through where the issues are,” Jackson said. “Hopefully, the guy can kick consistently and stay that way for the rest of the year, but he has a job to do. If we have to move forward as we go down the road here these last eight games, then we will do that, but right now, I think we feel very good that he is making progress and that he is going to do better.”

Jackson has also has made it a point to not say too much to the 2016 Lou Groza award winner, given to college football’s best place kicker each season.

“I just think the less people that get in his head, the better,” Jackson said. “I think he knows what the expectation is. I give him that stare and that look, but he understands that he needs to get better and he needs to do better. That is what we expect from him.”

Comedy For A Cause – Browns cornerback Jason McCourty will host ‘Tackle Sickle Cell Comedy Night’ at the Cleveland Improv Monday night Nov. 13.

The fundraiser supports the ‘Tackle Sickle Cell Campaign’ which was started by Jason and his twin brother, Patriots safety, Devin McCourty with the proceeds to be donated to University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Childrens Hospitals in Cleveland, Ohio.

“It is a disease that has been in my family,” McCourty said. “My aunt and my uncle both suffer from the disease. My father suffered from the trait so that is kind of what inspired my brother and me to start the Tackle Sickle Cell campaign about five years ago.

“Just looking to have a good time and get some of the guys to come out and raise awareness and raise money.”

Details on the event, including how to purchase tickets, can be found at TackleSickleCell.org.

This Week’s No. 2 – Cody Kessler will remain this week’s backup quarterback behind rookie DeShone Kizer Jackson said Thursday.

Injury Report – LIMITED: WR Kenny Britt (knee), CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun (hamstring), DL Trevon Coley (neck), S Ibraheim Campbell (hamstring), CB Jason McCourty (ankle), Larry Ogunjobi (groin), S Jabrill Peppers (toe); FULL: LB Jamie Collins (shoulder), CB Jamar Taylor (ribs).