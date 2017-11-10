Classic Rock Almanac November 10, 2017

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: The Moody Blues second album, Days of Future Passed, was released 50 years ago today (November 10th) in Britain and 50 years ago tomorrow in the U.S. “Nights in White Satin” was the first single, but initially flopped in the U.S. and didn’t become a hit until 1972, when it reached number-two on the Hot 100. What song was the only Top 40 hit from the album up until then?

Stumped? Here are a few hints.

This song actually has a different title on the album than it does as a single. [It’s title on the album is “Forever Afternoon (Tuesday?)”]

It’s part of a longer suite that kicked off side two of the original vinyl album. [The suite is titled “The Afternoon”]

It’s title includes a day of the week and a part of a day.

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

1992-Guns n’ Roses singer Axl Rose is found guilty of assault and property damage by a St. Louis judge. The charges date back to the band’s 1991 show at Riverport Amphitheater.

1986-Bruce Springsteen‘s Live 1975-1985 box set is released.

1978-The Clash‘s second album, Give ‘Em Enough Rope, is released in the UK.

1975-Queen and director Bruce Gowers begin a three day shoot of a film to accompany “Bohemian Rhapsody,” the first single from their upcoming Night At the Opera album. The film would air nine straight weeks on Britain’s Top of the Pops TV show.

1973-Elton John‘s Goodbye Yellow Brick Road starts an eight-week run atop the U.S. album chart.

1969-Led Zeppelin 2 is certified gold.

1967-David Bowie appears on TV for the first time as a solo artist — on the Dutch show Fan Club.

1967-The Beatles produce a film clip for “Hello Goodbye” at the Saville Theater in London. It airs November 27th on The Ed Sullivan Show.

1967-The Moody Blues release “Nights in White Satin.”

BIRTHDAYS

DJ Ashba – 45 years old

Guns n’ Roses/Sixx: AM/ex-Beautiful Creatures guitarist. Born 1972.

Glen Buxton – Died in 1997

The original Alice Cooper guitarist died of pneumonia on October 19th, 1997 at 49. Born 1947.

Greg Lake – Died in 2016

The English singer-bassist-guitarist was a mainstay in Emerson, Lake and Palmer, King Crimson and Asia. He died of cancer on December 7th, 2016 at the age of 69. Born 1947.

Screaming Lord Sutch (David Edward Sutch) – Died in 1999

An unabashed imitator of Screamin’ Jay Hawkins, the outrageous British rock and roll horror-rock singer later ran (unsuccessfully) for political office as the candidate of his own Official Monster Raving Loony Party. He hanged himself at the age of 58 on June 16th, 1999. Born 1940.