Disney Announces New ‘Star Wars’ Trilogy

By Producer Alanna
Filed Under: disney, Star wars
The STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI cast at Disney's D23 EXPO 2017. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

Rian Johnson, the director for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, will be making an entirely new trilogy. But this trilogy apparently won’t be following our beloved Skywalker family- instead, it’ll follow new characters in a different part of the galaxy.

The franchise has seen a serious revival and redemption among fans since The Force Awakens (Episode 7) and Rogue One, so our hopes are high for The Last Jedi (Episode 8), the standalone Han Solo film, and the untitled Episode 9, which will wrap up this trilogy by 2019.

Will Johnson’s trilogy live up to fan’s expectations? Will it be a disappointment? OR if this trilogy is going to follow entirely new characters, what does that say about the fates of our beloved Rey, Luke, Poe, and Finn? Am I reading too much into this?

More from Producer Alanna
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Get Your 98.5 WNCX Gear Here
North Coast BeatleFest December 9, 2017: Tickets On Sale Now
Get The New Radio.Com App

Listen Live