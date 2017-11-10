Disney Announces New ‘Star Wars’ Trilogy

Rian Johnson, the director for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, will be making an entirely new trilogy. But this trilogy apparently won’t be following our beloved Skywalker family- instead, it’ll follow new characters in a different part of the galaxy.

The franchise has seen a serious revival and redemption among fans since The Force Awakens (Episode 7) and Rogue One, so our hopes are high for The Last Jedi (Episode 8), the standalone Han Solo film, and the untitled Episode 9, which will wrap up this trilogy by 2019.

Will Johnson’s trilogy live up to fan’s expectations? Will it be a disappointment? OR if this trilogy is going to follow entirely new characters, what does that say about the fates of our beloved Rey, Luke, Poe, and Finn? Am I reading too much into this?