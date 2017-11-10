The Daily Cut: The Moody Blues “Tuesday Afternoon”

The Moody Blues: “Tuesday Afternoon”

ALBUM: Days of Future Passed

YEAR: 1967

WRITER: Justin Hayward

Peaked at number-24 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Tuesday Afternoon” was the second single from Days of Future Passed, the orchestrated concept album that was released in Great Britain 50 years ago today (November 10th) and in the U.S. 50 years ago tomorrow. At the time, Justin Hayward had just become the new lead singer and main songwriter of The Moody Blues. He tells why he wrote the song. “‘Tuesday Afternoon’ was literally written as part of the periods in the day of the life of one guy that was expressed on the album Days of Future Passed. And it was also in terms of the lifetime of one person, from inception right through to old age and the final curtain, you know, right at the end. And ‘Tuesday Afternoon’ was written on a lovely summer’s Tuesday afternoon, sitting in the middle of a field near my home in the west of England.”

