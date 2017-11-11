Chris V.’s AC/DC Diary: “Backtracks” Is Released On This Day In 2009!

On this day in AC/DC history…”Backtracks” is released in 2009.  “Backtracks” was a boxed set that was released with many special features.  Their were two editions, the Retail Version boxed set and a Special Deluxe Collector’s Edition boxed set.  The Special Deluxe Collector’s Edition boxed set was a “must have” for the true AC/DC fan.  It included 3 CD’s, 2 DVD’s, a 164 page hard cover coffee table book, classic band memorabilia reproductions all housed in a 1 watt working guitar amplifier!  The 3 CD’s consist of one CD with studio rarities, and 2 with live rarities.  The 2 DVD’s are the 3rd disc from “Family Jewels” and the other one is the “Live at Circus Krone” DVD.  It also came with an album of rarities with songs on it such as Carapsody in Blue, R.I.P.(Rock in Peace), Stick Around, and many more.  Plus the amazing 164 page hardcover coffee table book, all of the memoribilia, and the 1 watt working guitar amplifier!

It features songs during the span from 1974 – 2009.  Here is a look at what Backtracks looks like:

