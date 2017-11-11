Outstanding Rock Photo Exhibit!

I went to Loftworks Gallery last night to see Rock Roll Perspectives, an exhibit of the photographs by Cleveland photographers Anastasia Pantsios and Joe Kleon. It brought a smile to my face, that is still there this morning. I was transported to every happy time I have spent swaying to the music, singing along at the top of my lungs, pounding my fist in the air. Happy. You have today and Sunday to check the show out for yourself. Make time for it, I guarantee you will not be disappointed.

The photos cover a span of almost fifty years starting in 1970. The contrast between the black and white with the color photos, as well as old and new is captivating. Especially when you remember that you were there, in that moment in time. Captured forever and hanging in front of you.

Loftworks is at the corner of East 40th and Payne, 1667 East 40th to be exact. Plenty of free parking is available. Today (Saturday) they are open from 2pm-8pm and Jim and Eroc will be adding another musical element. Speaking of Eroc, check out the large Roger Waters piece next to local heroes Wish You Were Here.

The variety is immense–Joe Walsh, Ringo Starr, Miley Cyrus, Joan Jett, Overkill, Aretha Franklin, Stiv Bators, Gord Downey, U2, David Bowie, David Bowie and Bono, Elvis Costello, Metallica, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Taylor Swift, Coldplay, Stevie Nicks, Meat Loaf, Keith Richards, Iggy Pop, Perry Farrell, Justin Beiber–literally something for everyone.

I bought a few pieces. I went for one, but thought what a fantastic Christmas gift for a few others. Very unique and very local.

Sunday the show will be open from noon until 5pm.

P.S. If you are a Michael Stanley fan, run, don’t walk to check out some of the classic photos.