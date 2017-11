Listen to Slats weekday mornings at 7:30am for your chance to win a copy of The World’s Hardest Music Trivia book by John Grantham.

Featuring rock ‘n roll history, fun facts and behind the scenes stories about the groups and songs you thought you knew! Whether you’re a trivia master or mere mortal, The World’s Hardest Music Trivia will test your knowledge and teach you more than you ever thought you wanted to know about the artists and eras you remember and love.