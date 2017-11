Listen weekdays at the workforce winning times of 9:25am, 1:25pm and 4:25pm for your chance to win a car load pass to Holiday Lights at Victory Park Ohio in North Ridgeville presented by WOW! Internet, Cable and Phone.

It’s a mile long drive through holiday lights display extravaganza November 17th through New Year’s Day! Partial proceeds benefit University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital.