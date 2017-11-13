TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Leon Russell passed away one year ago today at age 74. At which famous 1970s concert did Russell perform a medley of The Rolling Stones‘ “Jumpin’ Jack Flash and The Coasters‘ “Young Blood?”

He was in the studio recording keyboards for Badfinger ‘s Straight Up album when he and Badfinger got the call to perform at this concert.

It took place in New York City.

This nine-and-a-half minute medley by Russell was paired with George Harrison performing “Here Comes the Sun” on side four of the original triple-album concert recording.

ANNIVERSARIES

2007-Led Zeppelin releases Mothership, a career-spanning two-disc retrospective that contains 24 songs in chronological order.

2007-Paul McCartney releases The McCartney Years, a three-disc DVD set containing videos to 42 songs.

2000-The Beatles‘ website [www.thebeatles.com] is launched a day before the hits collection 1 goes on sale.

1992-90,000 people attend Elton John‘s first-ever performance in Mexico.

1992-Troggs drummer Ronnie Bond dies at 49.

1971-Santana Three, featuring “Everybody’s Everything,” tops the Billboard album chart.

1968-The Beatles‘ animated movie Yellow Submarine opens in the US.

BIRTHDAYS

Bill Gibson – 66 years old

Huey Lewis & the News drummer. Born 1951