TRIVIA
Today’s Question: Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Leon Russell passed away one year ago today at age 74. At which famous 1970s concert did Russell perform a medley of The Rolling Stones‘ “Jumpin’ Jack Flash and The Coasters‘ “Young Blood?”
Stumped? Here are a few hints.
- He was in the studio recording keyboards for Badfinger‘s Straight Up album when he and Badfinger got the call to perform at this concert.
- It took place in New York City.
- This nine-and-a-half minute medley by Russell was paired with George Harrison performing “Here Comes the Sun” on side four of the original triple-album concert recording.
ANNIVERSARIES
2007-Led Zeppelin releases Mothership, a career-spanning two-disc retrospective that contains 24 songs in chronological order.
2007-Paul McCartney releases The McCartney Years, a three-disc DVD set containing videos to 42 songs.
2000-The Beatles‘ website [www.thebeatles.com] is launched a day before the hits collection 1 goes on sale.
1992-90,000 people attend Elton John‘s first-ever performance in Mexico.
1992-Troggs drummer Ronnie Bond dies at 49.
1971-Santana Three, featuring “Everybody’s Everything,” tops the Billboard album chart.
1968-The Beatles‘ animated movie Yellow Submarine opens in the US.
BIRTHDAYS
Bill Gibson – 66 years old
Huey Lewis & the News drummer. Born 1951
TRIVIA ANSWER
The Concert for Bangladesh