We had one remember during a Browns pre-season game against Detroit a few years back. I don’t think anyone does this sober and then realize that they shouldn’t have had that last $10 beer, accepted the challenge from his other buzzed buddies then he should disrobe then take the field. Pretty funny game analysis from Sal Maiorana from the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle who says “the best rushing yardage gained was from the streaker” HERE.

Have a great day and keep your clothes on.