Latest Photos
Sponsored By
- Heather Locklear Through The YearsPortrait Of Heather LocklearPortrait of American actress Heather Locklear dressed in jeans and a cropped sports jersey, late 1970s. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
- Heather Locklear Through The YearsHeather Locklear & Richie Sambora370020 01 (FILE PHOTO): American actress Heather Locklear and guitarist Richie Sambora. (Photo by Diane Freed)
- Heather Locklear Through The YearsHeather Locklear At The Ivy RestaurantLOS ANGELES - MARCH 25: Actress Heather Locklear leaves the Ivy restaurant on March 25, 2003 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
- Heather Locklear Through The Years1999 VH1/Vogue Fashion AwardsHeather Locklear backstage at the '1999 VH1/Vogue Fashion Awards' held at The Armory in New York City. Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
- Heather Locklear Through The Years58th Annual Golden Globe Awards - ArrivalsHeather Locklear arrives at the 58th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, CA., Sunday Jan. 21, 2001. (photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
- Heather Locklear Through The YearsTNT's 25th Anniversary Party - ArrivalsBEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 24: Actress Heather Locklear attends TNT's 25th Anniversary Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 24, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images)
- Heather Locklear Through The YearsThe Tonight Show with Jay Leno American PatriotismHeather Locklear on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" at the NBC Studios in Los Angeles, Ca. October 15, 2001. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images.
- Heather Locklear Through The YearsPortrait Of Heather LocklearPromotional portrait of American actress Heather Locklear for the television show 'Melsrose Place,' 1993. (Photo by Fox Broadcasting/Courtesy of Getty Images)
- Heather Locklear Through The Years52nd Annual Emmy Awardsheather Locklear of 'Spin City' arrives at the 52nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 10, 2000. Photo credit: Scott Gries/Getty Images
- Heather Locklear Through The YearsAidaHeather Locklear and Richard Sambora at the Aida opening in New York City, NY on March 23, 2000 Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images
- Heather Locklear Through The YearsThe Tonight Show with Jay Leno - Heather LocklearHeather Locklear on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" at the NBC Studios in Burbank, Ca. Monday, March 4, 2002. Photo by Kevin Winter/ImageDirect.
- Heather Locklear Through The Years56th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Press RoomLOS ANGELES - SEPTEMBER 19: Presenter Heather Locklear poses backstage during the 56th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on September 19, 2004 at the Shrine Auditorium, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Carlo Allegri/Getty Images)
- Heather Locklear Through The YearsUS actress Heather Locklear arrives at the 59th AnBEVERLY HILLS, UNITED STATES: US actress Heather Locklear arrives at the 59th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills 20 January 2002. Locklear was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy. AFP PHOTO/Lucy Nicholson (Photo credit should read LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP/Getty Images)
- Heather Locklear Through The YearsUS musician Richie Sambora (L) and his wife actresLOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES: US musician Richie Sambora (L) and his wife actress Heather Locklear arrive at "My VH1 Awards '01," at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, 02 December 2001. The Awards are hosted by MTV and the winners chosen by fans on the internet. AFP PHOTO/Lucy Nicholson (Photo credit should read LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP/Getty Images)
- Heather Locklear Through The YearsUniversal Pictures Premiere of "The Perfect Man" - ArrivalsHOLLYWOOD - JUNE 13: Actress Heather Locklear arrives at the premiere of "The Perfect Man" at Universal Studios Cinema on June 13, 2005 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
- Heather Locklear Through The YearsSt. John's Health Center's Power Of Pink Benefiting The Margie Petersen Breast Center - InsideLOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 12: Actresses Heather Locklear (L) and Valerie Bertinelli attend the St. John's Health Center's Power Of Pink benefiting The Margie Petersen Breast Center at Sony Studios on November 12, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for St. John's Health Center)
- Heather Locklear Through The YearsPremiere Of Universal Pictures' "This Is 40" - ArrivalsHOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 12: Actresses Heather Locklear and Ava Sambora arrive at the 'This Is 40' - Los Angeles Premiere at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on December 12, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
- Categories: Features
More Latest Photos
|