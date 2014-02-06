Latest Photos
- PROFILE: George HarrisonGeorge Harrison Said to Be Seriously Ill392279 01: FILE PHOTO: Beatles guitarist and singer George Harrison performs December 3, 1963 during a concert. Conflicting reports were released July 23, 2001 regarding the former Beatle''s battle with cancer. Music producer Sir George Martin was quoted as saying that Harrison expects to die soon from his illnesses. The 58-year-old musician underwent treatment for a brain tumor at a clinic in Switzerland, and had surgery earlier this year for lung cancer. (Photo by Getty Images)
- PROFILE: George HarrisonNice Jacket George30th June 1967: Singer, songwriter and guitarist George Harrison (1943 - 2001) of the Beatles. (Photo by John Williams/BIPs/Getty Images)
- PROFILE: George HarrisonGeorge Harrisoncirca 1965: George Harrison (1943 - 2001) of the Beatles. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)
- PROFILE: George HarrisonCool Fonz Harrison22nd June 1966: Beatles guitarist George Harrison (1943 - 2001) grooms his mop-top in the mirror. (Photo by Keystone Features/Getty Images)
- PROFILE: George HarrisonHarrison Waves23rd June 1966: George Harrison (1943 - 2001) of pop group The Beatles waves goodbye to fans and the press as he boards an aeroplane at London Airport. (Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images)
- PROFILE: George HarrisonHarrison At EMIBeatles guitarist George Harrison (1943 - 2001) arriving for rehearsals at the EMI studios in Abbey Road, London, 22nd June 1967. (Photo by Les Lee/Express/Getty Images)
- PROFILE: George HarrisonBeatles By BusGeorge Harrison (1943 - 2001) of the Beatles leaves the bus in Plymouth during the location filming of 'Magical Mystery Tour', 1967. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
- PROFILE: George HarrisonBeatle BirthdayBeatles guitarist George Harrison posing with some of the gifts that fans sent him to celebrate his 21st birthday, 26th February 1964. He received 52 sacks of gifts and cards. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
- PROFILE: George HarrisonThe BeatlesPop group The Beatles behind the bar at London's Prince of Wales theatre, England, being poured drinks by the barmaid, left to right Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr and George Harrison on June 1, 1964. (Photo by Daily Express/Archive Photos/Getty Images)
- PROFILE: George HarrisonThe BeatlesPop group The Beatles, waving to screaming fans en route to Boston airport, America, from left to right, George Harrison, Ringo Starr, John Lennon and Paul McCartney, on August 12, 1966. (Photo by Daily Express/Archive Photos/Getty Images)
- PROFILE: George HarrisonThe BeatlesPop group The Beatles in Paris, France, surrounded by fans, left to right Paul McCartney, John Lennon and George Harrison, circa 1964. (Photo by Daily Express/Archive Photos/Getty Images)
- PROFILE: George HarrisonThe BeatlesPop group The Beatles George Harrison and John Lennon with their wives Cynthia Lennon and Patti Harrison at London airport, England, prior to departing for a visit with Maharishi Mahesh Yogi in India, on February 16, 1968. (Photo by Daily Express/Archive Photos/Getty Images)
- PROFILE: George HarrisonThe BeatlesPop group The Beatles dressed as Eskimos, at the back George Harrison and Ringo Starr, with Paul McCartney and John Lennon sitting in front of them at the Hammersmith Odeon, London, circa December 1964. (Photo by Daily Express/Archive Photos/Getty Images)
- PROFILE: George HarrisonThe BeatlesJournalist Elizabeth Freeman sits with band The Beatles, from left to right Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney, John Lennon and George Harrison, November 2, 1964. (Photo by Daily Express/Archive Photos/Getty Images)
- PROFILE: George HarrisonThe BeatlesPop band The Beatles, left to right, Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and John Lennon, stand waving on the steps of an airplane ramp at London airport, England on July 3, 1964. (Photo by Daily Express/Archive Photos/Getty Images)
- PROFILE: George HarrisonGeorge HarrisonPop star George Harrison of The Beatles, Beatle manager Brian Epstein, singer Cilla Black and her friend Patti Boyd, on May 28, 1964. (Photo by Daily Express/Archive Photos/Getty Images)
- PROFILE: George HarrisonBeatles In SeattleGeorge Harrison and Ringo Starr of The Beatles fishing from their hotel room at the Edgewater Inn, Seattle, Washington, 24th August 1964. The Beatles are in Seattle to perform at the Seattle Center Coliseum during their US tour. (Photo by William Lovelace/Express/Getty Images)
- PROFILE: George HarrisonBeatles In The USPaul McCartney and George Harrison of The Beatles sign autographs for fans during their US tour, August 1964. (Photo by William Lovelace/Express/Getty Images)
- PROFILE: George HarrisonThe Beatles Are BackThe Beatles arrive at London Airport after a flight from Stockholm in Sweden, 30th July 1964. From left to right, John Lennon, Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney and George Harrison. (Photo by Larry Ellis/Express/Getty Images)
- PROFILE: George HarrisonBeatles On TourEnglish pop group The Beatles ready to board a plane at London Airport (now Heathrow), 23rd June 1966. The group are on their way to Germany, before flying on to Japan. Clockwise, from top left: Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney, John Lennon (1940 - 1980) and George Harrison (1943 - 2001). (Photo by Wesley/Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
- PROFILE: George HarrisonBeatles Rehearse ShakespeareGeorge Harrison (1943 - 2001, left) and Ringo Starr, of The Beatles, rehearsing an excerpt from Shakespeare's 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' at the Rediffusion TV studios in Wembley, London, 27th April 1964. Harrison plays Moonshine and Starr plays Lion in the piece, which The Beatles will be performing with their own additional dialogue, as part of the 'Round The Beatles' TV show. (Photo by Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
- PROFILE: George HarrisonRound The BeatlesPaul McCartney (left) and George Harrison (1943 - 2001), of The Beatles, performing at a rehearsal for the 'Round The Beatles' TV show at the Rediffusion TV studios in Wembley, London, 27th April 1964. (Photo by Jim Gray/Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
- PROFILE: George HarrisonClapton And Patti1st April 1975: British blues-rock guitarist Eric Clapton and his girlfriend fashion model Patti Boyd, ex-wife of ex-Beatle George Harrison, pictured at the premiere of the rock musical film 'Tommy' in London's Leicester Square. (Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images)
- PROFILE: George HarrisonGeorge And PattiGeorge Harrison (1943 - 2001) of the Beatles with his wife, model Patti Boyd at London Airport, on their way to the Cannes film festival, 16th May 1968. (Photo by George Stroud/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
- PROFILE: George HarrisonPatti And GeorgeBeatle George Harrison (1943 - 2001) with his wife Patti Boyd on their honeymoon in Barbados. (Photo by Harry Benson/Getty Images)
- PROFILE: George HarrisonGeorge Harrison and Patti Boyd in BarbadosGeorge Harrison (1943 - 2001), of the Beatles, with his wife Patti Boyd, during their honeymoon in Barbados. (Photo by Express Newspapers/Getty Images)
- PROFILE: George HarrisonAll You Need Is LoveThe Beatles, one of the most famous groups in the history of pop music; from left to right, George Harrison (1943 - 2001), Ringo Starr, John Lennon (1940 - 1980), and in front, Paul McCartney, at the EMI studios in Abbey Road, as they prepare for 'Our World', a world-wide live television show broadcasting to 24 countries with a potential audience of 400 million. (Photo by BIPs/Getty Images)
- PROFILE: George HarrisonThe Beatles Live2nd July 1964: George Harrison (1943 - 2001), Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr of the Liverpudlian pop group The Beatles at a press conference in London Airport following a tour of Australia. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
- PROFILE: George HarrisonPaul McCartney & George Harrison on tour busPaul McCartney (left) and George Harrison (1943 - 2001) sit next to each other on their tour bus during a Beatles American tour, c. 1966. Behind them sit Ringo Starr (left) and John Lennon (1940 - 1980). (Photo by Express Newspapers/Getty Images)
- PROFILE: George HarrisonSinger George Harrison Performs At The Cow PalaceDALY CITY, CA - NOVEMBER 7, 1974: Singer George Harrison performs at the Cow Palace in Daly City, California, November 7, 1974. (Photo by Alvan Meyerowitz/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
- PROFILE: George HarrisonFormer Beatle George Harrison (C) is greFormer Beatle George Harrison (C) is greeted by Sitar maestro Ravi Shankar's brother Uday Shankar (R), himself a famous Indian classical dancer, and an unidentified member of the Shankar family, as he visited their home in Calcutta in 1972. Harrison who turned to India for musical and spiritual inspiration, died of cancer at the age of 58 on 29 November 2001. (FILM) AFP PHOTO TEKEE TANWAR (Photo credit should read TEKEE TANWAR/AFP/Getty Images)
- PROFILE: George HarrisonGEORGE-HARRISON-LIVING-IN-THE-MATERIAL-WORLD
- PROFILE: George HarrisonA picture taken 30 November 2001 at Abbey Road stuLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM: A picture taken 30 November 2001 at Abbey Road studios in London, where fans came to leave flowers and pictures in memory of British former Beatle George Harrison who died from cancer earlier today. AFP PHOTO Nicolas ASFOURI. (Photo credit should read NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP/Getty Images)
- PROFILE: George HarrisonTributes lie under a statue of George Harrison inLIVERPOOL, UNITED KINGDOM: Tributes lie under a statue of George Harrison in the Cavern Walks near the Cavern Club in Liverpool following the death of the former Beatle, 30 November 2001. George Harrison died during the early hours of this morning in Los Angeles after a long battle with cancer. AFP PHOTO PAUL BARKER (Photo credit should read PAUL BARKER/AFP/Getty Images)
- PROFILE: George HarrisonThe "Beatle" George Harrison writes autographs 03BRANDS HATCH,- OCTOBER 3: The "Beatle" George Harrison writes autographs 03 October 1985 in the Formel One depot at Brands Hatch. In the background stands Harrison's young son Dhani. (Photo credit should read ROLF HAMILTON/AFP/Getty Images)
- PROFILE: George HarrisonTO GO WITH AFP STORY "Bangladesh-PoliticTO GO WITH AFP STORY "Bangladesh-Politics-History" By Julie Clothier In this undated file photo Former Beatle George Harrison looks on during a visit to the home of the Shankar family in Calcutta in 1972. A Bangladeshi lawyer who wants his country to officially recognise George Harrison and Ted Kennedy for highlighting its 1971 struggle for independence has taken his battle to the country's high court. Masood Sobhan says it is a "disgrace" the Beatles lead guitarist and US Senator were never formally thanked by Bangladesh for publicising its war of independence with Pakistan. (FILM) AFP PHOTO/Tekee TANWAR (Photo credit should read TEKEE TANWAR/AFP/Getty Images)
- PROFILE: George HarrisonLondon Mourns the Death of Beatle George Harrison397966 06: The Abbey Road sign outside Abbey Road recording studios where flowers were laid following the death of George Harrison November 30, 2001 in London. Harrison died November 29, 2001 at a friend's Los Angeles home following a battle with cancer. (Photo by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)
- PROFILE: George HarrisonMourners Memorial For George Harrison398071 04: A shrine of flowers, candles and pictures are displayed on the Beatles star along the Hollywood Walk of Fame for a makeshift memorial to former Beatle lead guitarist George Harrison November 30, 2001 in Hollywood, CA. Harrison died in Los Angeles November 29, 2001 after a long battle with cancer. Harrison was 58. (Photo by Alexander Sibaja/Getty Images)
- PROFILE: George HarrisonMourners Memorial For George Harrison398071 06: Fans write their condolences on a collage placed on the Beatles star along the Hollywood Walk of Fame as a makeshift memorial to former Beatle lead guitarist George Harrison November 30, 2001 in Hollywood, CA. Harrison died in Los Angeles November 29, 2001 after a long battle with cancer. Harrison was 58. (Photo by Alexander Sibaja/Getty Images)
- PROFILE: George HarrisonMourners Memorial For George Harrison398071 05: A shrine of flowers and candles are displayed on the Beatles star along the Hollywood Walk of Fame for a makeshift memorial to former Beatle lead guitarist George Harrison November 30, 2001 in Hollywood, CA. Harrison died in Los Angeles November 29, 2001 after a long battle with cancer. Harrison was 58. (Photo by Alexander Sibaja/Getty Images)
