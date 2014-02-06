PROFILE: George Harrison TO GO WITH AFP STORY "Bangladesh-Politic TO GO WITH AFP STORY "Bangladesh-Politics-History" By Julie Clothier In this undated file photo Former Beatle George Harrison looks on during a visit to the home of the Shankar family in Calcutta in 1972. A Bangladeshi lawyer who wants his country to officially recognise George Harrison and Ted Kennedy for highlighting its 1971 struggle for independence has taken his battle to the country's high court. Masood Sobhan says it is a "disgrace" the Beatles lead guitarist and US Senator were never formally thanked by Bangladesh for publicising its war of independence with Pakistan. (FILM) AFP PHOTO/Tekee TANWAR (Photo credit should read TEKEE TANWAR/AFP/Getty Images)