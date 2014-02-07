Latest Photos
- Behind The Scenes With The BeatlesThe Beatles Fishing From Hotel RoomMembers of the British rock group The Beatles use fishing rods to fish from their hotel window, Seattle, Washington, August 26, 1964. Top to bottom: Paul McCartney, George Harrison, John Lennon and Ringo Starr. (Photo by Express Newspapers/Getty Images)
- Behind The Scenes With The BeatlesThe Beatles Emerging From Swimming PoolMembers of the British rock group The Beatles climb out of a swimming pool in street clothes during the filming of their movie, 'Help!,' Nassau Beach Hotel, Nassau, Bahamas, February 26, 1965. L-R: Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney, John Lennon, and George Harrison. (Photo by Express Newspapers/Getty Images)
- Behind The Scenes With The BeatlesThe Beatles Relax on Boat In FloridaBritish rock group The Beatles relax on a boat off the coast of Miami, Florida, February 1964. L-R: John Lennon, George Harrison, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr. (Photo by Express Newspapers/Getty Images)
- Behind The Scenes With The BeatlesBeatle Birthday BumpsPaul McCartney, George Harrison (1943 - 2001) and John Lennon of The Beatles give their drummer Ringo Starr the bumps on his 24th Birthday. (Photo by Larry Ellis/Getty Images)
- Behind The Scenes With The BeatlesAll You Need Is LoveThe Beatles, one of the most famous groups in the history of pop music; from left to right, George Harrison (1943 - 2001), Ringo Starr, John Lennon (1940 - 1980), and in front, Paul McCartney, at the EMI studios in Abbey Road, as they prepare for 'Our World', a world-wide live television show broadcasting to 24 countries with a potential audience of 400 million. (Photo by BIPs/Getty Images)
- Behind The Scenes With The BeatlesThe Beatles 1963Mersey rock group 'The Beatles' at a photocall in Lewisham Theatre, south London. (Photo by Terry Fincher/Getty Images)
- Behind The Scenes With The BeatlesIn Paris With Brian16th January 1964: Beatles John Lennon (1940 - 1980), George Harrison (1943 - 2001) and Ringo Starr in Paris with their manager Brian Epstein. (Photo by Harry Benson/Express/Getty Images)
- Behind The Scenes With The BeatlesNeil And The Band9th January 1964: Beatles' roadie and future MD of Apple Corps, Neil Aspinall (far right) with the band, George Harrison (1943 - 2001), Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and John Lennon (1940 - 1980). (Photo by Pace/Getty Images)
- Behind The Scenes With The BeatlesThe Beatles25th June 1966: British pop group The Beatles with their manager Brian Epstein (right), at a press conference at the Bayerischer Hof Hotel in Munich, where they received the Golden Otto award for being 'the best Beat group in the World'. (Photo by Keystone Features/Getty Images)
- Behind The Scenes With The BeatlesBeatles Bussing It12th September 1967: The Beatles travel by coach to the West Country, for some location work on 'The Magical Mystery Tour' film. Clockwise from back left : John Lennon (1940 - 1980), George Harrison (1943 - 2001), Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr. (Photo by Potter/Express/Getty Images)
- Behind The Scenes With The BeatlesTudor Beatles28th April 1964: The Beatles in tudor costumes during rehearsals for Redifussion's television programme 'Round The Beatles'. Left to right : John Lennon (1940 - 1980), Ringo Starr, George Harrison (1943 - 2001) and Paul McCartney. (Photo by Roger Jackson/Central Press/Getty Images)
- Behind The Scenes With The BeatlesBeatles Backstage14th October 1963: The Beatles (top to bottom) Paul McCartney, John Lennon (1940 - 1980), George Harrison (1943 - 2001) and Ringo Starr backstage at the London Palladium. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)
- Behind The Scenes With The BeatlesDying To Get In4th November 1963: A group of girls bang and shout at the door of the Prince of Wales Theatre in London's West End, where The Beatles are rehearsing for the Royal Command Performance. (Photo by B. Marshall/Fox Photos/Getty Images)
- Behind The Scenes With The BeatlesBeatle Rendezvous5th October 1963: The Beatles meet for the first time after their holidays by candlelight at the Star Steak House in Shaftsbury Avenue, London. This evening they appear on 'Ready, Steady, Go', the British music television programme. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)
- Behind The Scenes With The BeatlesBackstage Adjustments1st April 1964: The Fab Four make adjustments to John's jacket sleeve. The Beatles are, from left to right; John Lennon (1940 - 1980), Ringo Starr, George Harrison (1943 - 2001) and Paul McCartney. (Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images)
- Behind The Scenes With The BeatlesSnowball Beatles13th February 1964: The Beatles soon after their arrival in Washington, USA, playing in the snow outside the Coliseum where they were scheduled to perform before a sell-out audience. (Photo by Central Press/Getty Images)
- Behind The Scenes With The BeatlesJubilant Beatles18th February 1965: The Beatles at the London Palladium. From left to right, George Harrison (1943 - 2001), John Lennon (1940 - 1980), Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney. (Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images)
- Behind The Scenes With The BeatlesBeatles In Sweden1963: British pop group The Beatles, from left to right: George Harrison (1943 - 2001), Paul McCartney, John Lennon (1940 - 1980) and Ringo Starr, in Sweden. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)
- Behind The Scenes With The BeatlesTouring By Train22nd June 1966: The Beatles relax in the buffet car of a train, during a tour of Europe. (Photo by Keystone Features/Getty Images)
- Behind The Scenes With The BeatlesFab Three10th February 1964: Beatlemania has hit big in New York. John Lennon (1940 - 1980), Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, from left to right, enjoy a few moments away from the screaming fans when police smuggled them out of the side door of their hotel for a visit to New York's Central Park. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)
- Behind The Scenes With The BeatlesTop Pop Melody Makers11th September 1963: High kicking winners of the Melody Maker poll awards for 1963, from left; Billy J Kramer, who won the 'Best Hope For 1963' award, The Beatles, who won 'Top Vocal Group' and, between Beatles Paul and George, Susan Maughan, who won the award for 'Top Female Singer'. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)
- Behind The Scenes With The BeatlesThe Beatles23rd October 1963: The Beatles about to climb onto a bus at London Airport, George Harrison (1943 - 2001) capturing the moment on film with a cine-camera. (Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images)
- Behind The Scenes With The BeatlesSubmarine Beatles1968: Three Beatles; from left to right John Lennon (1940 - 1980), George Harrison (1943 - 2001) and Paul McCartney, record voices in a studio for their new cartoon film 'Yellow Submarine'. (Photo by Keystone Features/Getty Images)
- Behind The Scenes With The BeatlesPepper Launch22nd May 1967: The Beatles (clockwise from top left: Ringo Starr, George Harrison (1943 - 2001), John Lennon (1940 - 1980) and Paul McCartney) pose for a photocall to promote their new album 'Sergeant Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band'. (Photo by John Pratt/Keystone/Getty Images)
- Behind The Scenes With The BeatlesTrying On Wig2nd December 1963: Comedian Eric Morecambe tries his 'Beatle' wig on Ringo Starr during a rehearsal for a television show with Morecambe and Wise at Boreham Wood, watched by George Harrison (1943 - 2001, left) and John Lennon (1940 - 1980) of The Beatles. (Photo by Ron Case/Keystone/Getty Images)
- Behind The Scenes With The BeatlesAirport Autograph1964: Paul McCartney of British pop group The Beatles signing an autograph for a member of staff at London Airport, while fellow band members George Harrison (1943 - 2001) and John Lennon (1940 - 1980) look on. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)
- Behind The Scenes With The BeatlesBeatles Before Ringocirca 1960: Liverpudlian skiffle beat band The Beatles standing outside Paul's Liverpool home (left to right) George Harrison (1943 - 2001), John Lennon (1940 - 1980), Paul McCartney. Ringo Starr was not to join the band for another two years. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)
- Behind The Scenes With The BeatlesBeatles Christmas ShowThe Beatles dress up for the Beatles Christmas Show, at the Astoria Cinema, Finsbury Park, London, New Years Eve, 31st December 1963. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
- Behind The Scenes With The BeatlesBeatles In Airport LoungeThe Beatles at London Airport on their way to New York, 7th February 1964. (Photo by J. Wilds/Keystone/Getty Images)
- Behind The Scenes With The BeatlesThe BeatlesHundreds of fans gather at London Airport to see the Beatles off on their tour of America, 13th August 1965. From left to right, Ringo, John, George and Paul. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
- Behind The Scenes With The BeatlesBeatles On BoardThe Beatles collectively mime going for a drive, 1963. From left to right, Ringo, George, Paul and John. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
- Behind The Scenes With The BeatlesGeorge Martin with The Beatles
- Behind The Scenes With The BeatlesBeatles In DisguiseGeorge Harrison (1943 - 2001) (right) pushes John Lennon (1940 - 1980), both of the British pop group the Beatles, in a wheelchair as they travel in unconvincing disguises past a Pan American airline banner, July 20, 1965. (Photo by Express Newspapers/Getty Images)
- Behind The Scenes With The BeatlesBeatles In ParisThe Beatles relax in a hotel room in Paris, 16th January 1964. From left to right, John Lennon (1940 - 1980), band manager Brian Epstein (1934 - 1967), Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney. (Photo by Harry Benson/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
- Behind The Scenes With The BeatlesThe BeatlesPop group The Beatles travelling, for their own security, in the back of a police van, left to right, Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr and George Harrison, circa 1964. (Photo by Daily Express/Archive Photos/Getty Images)
- Behind The Scenes With The BeatlesThe BeatlesPop group The Beatles set sail from Miami Beach, Florida. Left to right, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr, circa February 1964. (Photo by Daily Express/Archive Photos/Getty Images)
- Behind The Scenes With The BeatlesThe BeatlesPop group The Beatles in Paris, France, surrounded by fans, left to right Paul McCartney, John Lennon and George Harrison, circa 1964. (Photo by Daily Express/Archive Photos/Getty Images)
- Behind The Scenes With The BeatlesThe BeatlesPop group The Beatles relax on a beach in Miami, Florida. From left to right John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr, circa February 1964. (Photo by Daily Express/Archive Photos/Getty Images)
- Behind The Scenes With The BeatlesBeatles
- Behind The Scenes With The BeatlesBeatles Perform In Liverpool
- Behind The Scenes With The BeatlesRolling Stones Circus
- Behind The Scenes With The BeatlesRock 'N' Roll Circus
- Behind The Scenes With The BeatlesLed Zeppelin
- Behind The Scenes With The Beatlesbeatles-Hulton-Archive
- Behind The Scenes With The Beatlesthe-beatles-keystone-getty-946.jpg
- Behind The Scenes With The Beatlesthebeatles770.jpg
- Behind The Scenes With The BeatlesJohn Lennon
- Behind The Scenes With The BeatlesThe Beatles In Profile
- Behind The Scenes With The BeatlesRingo StarrRingo Starr (Richard Starkey) formerly of The Beatles, arriving at Marylebone Registry Office, London, for his second marriage, this time to American actress Barbara Bach. Original Publication: People Disc - HO0288 (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)
- Behind The Scenes With The BeatlesRingo's Beard13th September 1971: Ex-Beatles member Ringo Starr at a steel furniture exhibition at Liberty's store in Regent Street, London. (Photo by Michael Ledger/Fox Photos/Getty Images)
