Behind The Scenes With The Beatles Rock 'N' Roll Circus L-R: Rolling Stones guitarist Brian Jones, artist Yoko Ono and her husband, Beatles guitarist John Lennon, with his son Julian on his lap, guitarist Eric Clapton, and behind them singer Roger Daltrey of The Who, gather at Internel Studios in Stonebridge Park, Wembley, where they watched some of the circus acts who will appear in a television spectacular planned by the Rolling Stones, 'The Rolling Stones' Rock 'n' Roll Circus,' England, December 10, 1968. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)