The Rolling Stones – The Brian Jones Era (1962 – 1969) Stones In Court The Rolling Stones in West Ham to make a court appearance after an incident at an all night garage in East London, 22nd July 1965. Three of the group have been summoned to appear, Mick Jagger, Brian Jones and Bill Wyman, while the other two are also involved. (Photo by Ted West/Central Press/Getty Images)