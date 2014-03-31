Latest Photos
- Angus Young In Profile239px-AngusYoung
- Angus Young In ProfileAC-DC Honored At Rock Walk Handprint Ceremony378457 14: Band members Angus Young, left, and brother Malcolm Young of the Australian rock band AC-DC pose September 15, 2000 at the Rock Walk handprint ceremony at the Guitar Center in Hollywood, Ca. (Photo /Newsmakers)
- Angus Young In ProfileScottish-born guitarist Angus Young (C)Scottish-born guitarist Angus Young (C) of the hard rock band AC/DC performs at the Palais Omnisport of Paris Bercy, on February 25, 2009, in Paris. The band will also perform on February 27, 2009 in Paris as part of the Ice World Tour. AFP PHOTO OLIVIER LABAN-MATTEI (Photo credit should read OLIVIER LABAN-MATTEI/AFP/Getty Images)
- Angus Young In ProfileScottish guitarist Angus Young of AustraScottish guitarist Angus Young of Australian hard rock band AC/DC performs on stage during the first concert of their Black Ice Tour on March 5, 2009 in Leipzig, western Germany. AFP PHOTO DDP/ SEBASTIAN WILLNOW GERMANY OUT (Photo credit should read SEBASTIAN WILLNOW/AFP/Getty Images)
- Angus Young In ProfileAC-DC Honored At Rock Walk Handprint Ceremony378457 03: Guitarist Angus Young of the Australian rock band AC-DC poses September 15, 2000 with a proclamation from the City of Los Angeles after the Rock Walk handprint ceremony at the Guitar Center in Hollywood, Ca. (Photo /Newsmakers)
- Angus Young In ProfileMember of Australian legendary hard rockMember of Australian legendary hard rock band AC/DC Angus Young performs at the Laszlo Papp Arena of Budapest on March 23, 2009. The date is part of AC/DC's Black Ice world tour. AFP PHOTO / ISTVAN INDEX HUSZTI (Photo credit should read ISTVAN INDEX HUSZTI/AFP/Getty Images)
- Angus Young In ProfileMembers of Australian legendary hard rocMembers of Australian legendary hard rock band AC/DC Brian Johnson (L) and Angus Young (R) perform at the Laszlo Papp Arena of Budapest on March 23, 2009. The date is part of AC/DC's Black Ice world tour. AFP PHOTO / ISTVAN INDEX HUSZTI (Photo credit should read ISTVAN INDEX HUSZTI/AFP/Getty Images)
- Angus Young In ProfileBrian Johnson (L) and Angus Young of legBrian Johnson (L) and Angus Young of legendary rock band AC/DC perform in Rotterdam, the Netherlands on March 13, 2009. The date is part of AC/DC's Black Ice world tour. AFP Photo / ANP / ROBERT VOS netherlands out - belgium out (Photo credit should read ROBERT VOS/AFP/Getty Images)
- Angus Young In ProfileBritish lead singer Brian Johnson and ScBritish lead singer Brian Johnson and Scottish guitarist Angus Young of Australian hard rock band AC/DC perform on stage during the first concert of their Black Ice Tour on March 5, 2009 in Leipzig, western Germany. AFP PHOTO DDP/ SEBASTIAN WILLNOW GERMANY OUT (Photo credit should read SEBASTIAN WILLNOW/AFP/Getty Images)
- Angus Young In ProfileBritish lead singer Brian Johnson (L) anBritish lead singer Brian Johnson (L) and guitarist Angus Young of Australian hard rock band AC/DC perform on stage during the first concert of their Black Ice Tour on March 5, 2009 in Leipzig, western Germany. AFP PHOTO DDP/ SEBASTIAN WILLNOW GERMANY OUT (Photo credit should read SEBASTIAN WILLNOW/AFP/Getty Images)
- Angus Young In ProfileAngus Young
- Angus Young In Profile****NORWAY OUT**** British musician from****NORWAY OUT**** British musician from rockband AC/DC guitarist Angus Young performs at Telenor Arena on Fornebu, outside Oslo on February 18, 2009. It was the first performance's band in Europe on their Black Ice World Tour which continues to Stockholm and Paris and through April 23, 2009 with Birmingham wraps up the European part of the tour. AFP PHOTO/ Sara Johannessen / Scanpix Norway (Photo credit should read Sara Johannessen/AFP/Getty Images)
- Angus Young In ProfileTO GO WITH AFP STORY BY PAUL RICARD ---TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY PAUL RICARD --- (FILES) This photo taken on June 17, 2003 shows guitarist Angus Young (R) and lead vocalist Brian Johnson of the legendary heavy metal rock band AC/DC during their concert in Munich. A hard, heavy metal winter of skulls and studs and brain-thudding sound lies ahead as both Metallica and AC/DC hit the road again along with the likes of Motorhead and Slayer. The "Black Ice" world tour, the band's first since 2001, begins in late October in the United States with some of the European dates starting in February already sold out, proof that 53-year-old solo guitarist Angus Young, who performs in school uniform, can still draw the crowds. AFP PHOTO/DDP/JOERG KOCH ---GERMANY OUT--- (Photo credit should read JOERG KOCH/AFP/Getty Images)
- Angus Young In ProfileBrian Johnson (L) and Angus Young of the AustraliaZURICH, SWITZERLAND - NOVEMBER 18: Brian Johnson (L) and Angus Young of the Australian hard rock band ACDC perform in concert in Zurich 18 November 2000. (Photo credit should read MICHELE LIMINA/AFP/Getty Images)
- Angus Young In Profile18th Rock and Roll Hall of FameNEW YORK - MARCH 10: Guitarist Angus Young of AC/DC performs at the 18th Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel March 10, 2003 in New York City. AC/DC was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)
- Angus Young In ProfileBritish singer Brian Johnson (L) and guiBritish singer Brian Johnson (L) and guitarist Angus Young of the hard rock band AC/DC perform at the Palais Omnisport of Paris Bercy, on February 25, 2009, in Paris. The band will also perform on February 27, 2009 in Paris as part of the Ice World Tour. AFP PHOTO OLIVIER LABAN-MATTEI (Photo credit should read OLIVIER LABAN-MATTEI/AFP/Getty Images)
- Angus Young In ProfileYoung And JohnsonSinger Brian Johnson (left) and guitarist Angus Young performing with heavy rock group AC/DC on tour in the UK, 1981. In the background is drummer Phil Rudd. Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)
- Angus Young In ProfileScottish-born guitarist Angus Young (C)Scottish-born guitarist Angus Young (C) of the hard rock band AC/DC performs at the Palais Omnisport of Paris Bercy, on February 25, 2009, in Paris. The band will also perform on February 27, 2009 in Paris as part of the Ice World Tour. AFP PHOTO OLIVIER LABAN-MATTEI (Photo credit should read OLIVIER LABAN-MATTEI/AFP/Getty Images)
- Angus Young In ProfileAC-DC Honored At Rock Walk Handprint Ceremony378457 01: Members of the Australian rock band AC-DC pose for a photograph after the Rock Walk handprint ceremony September 15, 2000 at the Guitar Center in Hollywood, Ca. From left: Brian Johnson, Malcolm Young, Cliff Williams, Angus Young and Phil Rudd. (Photo / Newsmakers)
