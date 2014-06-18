Remembering Clarence Clemons

Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band Tour
Clarence Clemons performs during the first show of the "Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band" 2002-2003 world tour at the Continental Airlines Arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey, August 7, 2002. Photo by Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect.
The Ninth Annual ESPY Awards
Clarence Clemons (photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images).
Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band Tour
Clarence Clemons performs during the first show of the "Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band" 2002-2003 world tour at the Continental Airlines Arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey, August 7, 2002. Photo by Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect.
Moveon.org Presents Vote For Change Concert
PHILADELPHIA - OCTOBER 1: Clarence Clemons performs with Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band on stage during the Moveon.org Vote For Change Concert at the Wachovia Center October 1, 2004 in Philadelphia. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)
Vote For Change Concert At The Continental Airlines Arena
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 13: Bruce Springsteen and Clarence Clemons of the E Street Band perform during the Vote For Change concert at the Continental Airlines Arena October 13, 2004 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images)
U.S. President Bill Clinton laughs as saxaphonist
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - NOVEMBER 20: U.S. President Bill Clinton laughs as saxaphonist Clarence Clemons (R), a member of Bruce Springsteen's "E Street Band", plays a rendition of the presidential tune "Hail to the Chief" as President Clinton attends a fundraiser late 20 November 1993 for California Democratic Senator Diane Feinstein. Clinton flew to California following the conclusion of the APEC summit in Seattle. (Photo credit should read DENIS POROY/AFP/Getty Images)
Detroit Pistons v Miami Heat
MIAMI - JUNE 6: Actor Jamie Foxx (2nd L) and Clarence Clemons (R) of the E Street Band attend Game Seven of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Detroit Pistons and the Miami Heat during the 2005 NBA Playoffs June 6, 2005 at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)
Creation Benefit Concert supporting Building With Books
NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 1: Musician Clarence Clemons performs at the Creation Benefit Concert supporting Building With Books on December 6, 2005 in New York City. (Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)
Creation Benefit Concert supporting Building With Books
NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 1: (L-R) Musician Clarence Clemons, the members of Creation and Nile Rodgers attend the Creation Benefit Concert supporting Building With Books on December 6, 2005 in New York City. (Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)
NBA Finals Game 5: Dallas Mavericks v Miami Heat
MIAMI - JUNE 18: Musician Clarence Clemons sings the national anthem before game five of the 2006 NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the Dallas Mavericks on June 18, 2006 at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
NBA Finals Game 5: Dallas Mavericks v Miami Heat
MIAMI - JUNE 18: Clarence Clemons performs the national anthem prior to the start of Game Five of the 2006 NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the Dallas Mavericks on June 18, 2006 at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2006 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
NBA Finals Game 5: Dallas Mavericks v Miami Heat
MIAMI - JUNE 18: Clarence Clemons peforms the national anthem during Game Five of the 2006 NBA Finals on June 18, 2006 at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2006 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)
NBA Finals Game 5: Dallas Mavericks v Miami Heat
MIAMI - JUNE 18: Clarence Clemons performs the National Anthem prior to the start of Game Five of the 2006 NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the Dallas Mavericks June 18, 2006 at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2006 NBAE (Photo by Randy Belice/NBAE via Getty Images)
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band
ASBURY PARK, NJ ? JULY 30: Members of the E Street Band (L-R) Roy Bittan, Clarence Clemons, Bruce Springsteen, Patti Sciafla, Steven Van Zandt, Garry Tallent, Danny Federici, Max Weinberg and Soozie Tyrell, greet fans July 30, 2002 in Asbury Park, New Jersey. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band kicked off their "The Rising" tour, the album that was partly inspired by the September 11th terrorist attacks, performing at Asbury Park?s convention center for NBC's Today Show. Asbury Park is where Springsteen started three decades ago. (Photo by William Mckim/Getty Images)
Rock icon Bruce Springsteen (C) performs
Rock icon Bruce Springsteen (C) performs with his E-Street Band at the sold out Helsinki Olympic Stadium, 16 June 2003. With Springsteen are saxophonist Clarence Clemons (L) and guitarist Steve van Zandt. AFP PHOTO/LEHTIKUVA/TIMO TOIVANEN (Photo credit should read TIMO TOIVANEN/AFP/Getty Images)
Bruce Springsteen In Concert at Giants Stadium, NJ
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JULY 21: E Street Band member Clarence Clemons performs at a Bruce Springsteen concert at Giants Stadium on July 21, 2003 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Springsteen is playing ten sold-out shows at the arena. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Toronto Raptors v Miami Heat
MIAMI - APRIL 03: Clarence Clemons of The E Street Band watches the Miami Heat take on the Toronto Raptors at American Airlines Arena on April 3, 2007 in Miami, Florida. The Heat defeated the Raptors 92-89. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Doug Benc/Getty Images)
Bridgestone Super Bowl XVLII Half Time Show Press Conference
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 29: Musician Clarence Clemons of the E Street Band speaks at the Bridgestone Super Bowl XVLII Half Time Show Press Conference held at the Tampa Convention Center on January 29, 2009 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)
Bridgestone Super Bowl XLIII Halftime Show
TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 01: Musicians Clarence Clemons and Bruce Springsteen of the E Street Band perform at the Bridgestone halftime show during Super Bowl XLIII between the Arizona Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Steelers on February 1, 2009 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band In Concert
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 16: Bruce Springsteen and Clarence Clemons and the E Street Band perform at the Los Angeles Sports Arena on April 16, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)
Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band In Concert
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 16: Bruce Springsteen and Clarence Clemons and the E Street Band perform at the Los Angeles Sports Arena on April 16, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)
US rock singer Bruce Springsteen (R) and
US rock singer Bruce Springsteen (R) and saxophonist Clarence Clemons perform on stage with the E-Street band, on July 16, 2009 in Carhaix-Plouguer, western France, on the first day of the 18th edition of the Vieilles Charrues music festival. AFP PHOTO / FRED TANNEAU (Photo credit should read FRED TANNEAU/AFP/Getty Images)
Madrid. Stage `the Peineta `. Bruce Spingsteen & And Stree Band in concert. Direct presentation in of the subjects of its last album `The Rising `. Of left to right: Nils Logfren, Clarence Clemons, Bruce Spingsteen, Steve van Zandt and Pati Sc
19.05.2003. Madrid. Stage `the Peineta `. Bruce Spingsteen & And Stree Band in concert. Direct presentation in of the subjects of its last album `The Rising `. Of left to right: Nils Logfren, Clarence Clemons, Bruce Spingsteen, Steve van Zandt and Pati Scialfa. (Photo by Carlos Muina/Cover/Getty Images)
Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band Perform At Madison Square Garden
NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Clarence Clemons performs onstage at Madison Square Garden on November 7, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images)
Orlando Magic v Miami Heat
MIAMI - OCTOBER 29: Saxaphone player Clarence Clemons prepares top play the National Anthem prior to the Miami Heat against the Orlando Magic at American Airlines Arena on October 29, 2010 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Marc Serota/Getty Images)
29th Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 10: Victoria Clemons, widow of Clarence Clemons of the E Street Band speaks onstage at the 29th Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on April 10, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum 2014 Inductee Exhibit
Clarence Clemons Saxaphone (Photo Credit : Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum)
Bridgestone Super Bowl XVLII Half Time Show Press Conference
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 29: Musician Clarence Clemons of the E Street Band speaks at the Bridgestone Super Bowl XVLII Half Time Show Press Conference held at the Tampa Convention Center on January 29, 2009 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)