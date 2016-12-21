Remembering Frank Zappa

Getty Images
gail-and-frank-zappa.jpg Getty Images
Frank Zappa
Frank Zappa
October 1972: American rock musician Frank Zappa (1940 - 1993) in his London hotel during a visit to England. He is claiming discrimination by some London theatres against him and his group, The Mothers of Invention. (Photo by Roger Allston/Evening Standard/Getty Images)
A scuplture of late legendary guitarist
A scuplture of late legendary guitarist
A scuplture of late legendary guitarist Frank Zappa is seen in Vilnius on June 4, 2009. The Zappa family are in Vilnius both for a concert by Dweezil entitled Zappa Plays Zappa, and to view the statue of the the zany rock star, whose anti-establishment stance made him a cult figure in Lithuania and much of Eastern Europe during Soviet times. AFP PHOTO/Petra MALUKAS (Photo credit s PETRAS MALUKAS/AFP/Getty Images)
Dweezil Zappa (C), son of late legendary
Dweezil Zappa (C), son of late legendary
Dweezil Zappa (C), son of late legendary guitarist Frank Zappa, stand's between Zappa's widow, Gail Zappa (L) and daughter Diva Muffin Zappa (R) as they pose in front of a scuplture of him in Vilnius on June 4, 2009. The Zappa family are in Vilnius both for a concert by Dweezil entitled Zappa Plays Zappa, and to view the statue of the the zany rock star, whose anti-establishment stance made him a cult figure in Lithuania and much of Eastern Europe during Soviet times. AFP PHOTO/Petra MALUKAS (Photo credit PETRAS MALUKAS/AFP/Getty Images)
Frank Zappa
Frank Zappa
10th February 1971: American rock musician, experimental composer and cultural diplomat for Czechoslovakia, Frank Zappa (1940 - 1993). (Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images)
Zappa Smoking
Zappa Smoking
1977: Rock musician, avant garde composer, writer and musicologist Frank Zappa (1940 - 1993) enjoying a cigarette. (Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images)
Frank Zappa
Frank Zappa
16th April 1975: Rock musician, avant garde composer and writer Frank Zappa (1940 - 1993) in London after appearing at the High Court. His company, Bizarre Productions Incorporated, was defending damages claimed over the cancellation of an Albert Hall concert by his group the Mothers Of Invention. (Photo by Central Press/Getty Images)
Frank Zappa
Frank Zappa
25th January 1978: American experimental rock singer, songwriter, guitarist and composer Frank Zappa (1940 - 1993), on stage at the Hammersmith Odeon, London. (Photo by Gary Merrin/Keystone/Getty Images)
Frank Zappa
Frank Zappa
14th September 1972: American experimental rock musician and composer Frank Zappa (1940 - 1993). (Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images)
Frank Zappa
Frank Zappa
15th September 1972: Singer-songwriter Frank Zappa (1940 - 1993) in concert. (Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images)
Frank Zappa
Frank Zappa
6th June 1969: Frank Zappa (1940 - 1993), lead singer with the Mothers of Invention, rehearsing for a concert at the Royal Albert Hall during his European tour. (Photo by Ron Case/Keystone/Getty Images)
American musician Frank Zappa (1940 - 1993) outside the Albert Hall with his rock band the Mothers Of Invention. (Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images)
Zappa & The Mothers
American musician Frank Zappa (1940 - 1993) outside the Albert Hall with his rock band the Mothers Of Invention. (Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images)
American musician Frank Zappa (1940 - 1993) outside the Albert Hall with his rock band the Mothers Of Invention. (Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images)
US composer and guitarist Frank Zappa poses, on January 09, 1984 at the Theatre de la Ville in Paris, where French conductor and composer Pierre Boulez directed three of his works. (Photo credit should read JOEL ROBINE/AFP/Getty Images)
MUSIC-FRANCE-ZAPPA US composer and guitarist Frank Zappa poses, on January 09, 1984 at the Theatre de la Ville in Paris, where French conductor and composer Pierre Boulez directed three of his works. (Photo credit should read JOEL ROBINE/AFP/Getty Images)
18th February 1977: American experimental rock musician, singer and composer Frank Zappa (1940 - 1993). (Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images)
Frank Zappa 18th February 1977: American experimental rock musician, singer and composer Frank Zappa (1940 - 1993). (Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images)
French conductor and composer Pierre Boulez (R) poses with US composer and guitarist Frank Zappa (L), on January 09, 1984 at the Theatre de la Ville in Paris, where he directed three works of Zappa. (Photo credit should read JOEL ROBINE/AFP/Getty Images)
MUSIC-FRANCE-BOULEZ-ZAPPA French conductor and composer Pierre Boulez (R) poses with US composer and guitarist Frank Zappa (L), on January 09, 1984 at the Theatre de la Ville in Paris, where he directed three works of Zappa. (Photo credit should read JOEL ROBINE/AFP/Getty Images)
16th April 1975: Rock musician, avant garde composer and writer Frank Zappa (1940 - 1993) in London after appearing at the High Court. His company, Bizarre Productions Incorporated, was defending damages claimed over the cancellation of an Albert Hall concert by his group the Mothers Of Invention. (Photo by Central Press/Getty Images)
Frank Zappa 16th April 1975: Rock musician, avant garde composer and writer Frank Zappa (1940 - 1993) in London after appearing at the High Court. His company, Bizarre Productions Incorporated, was defending damages claimed over the cancellation of an Albert Hall concert by his group the Mothers Of Invention. (Photo by Central Press/Getty Images)
Next gallery Remembering Zsa Zsa Gabor
Next Gallery
Categories: Entertainment Features Music

Latest Galleries

Remembering Frank Zappa
Remembering Zsa Zsa Gabor
Cleveland Browns vs. Buffalo Bills - December 18, 2016
2016-17 NFL Cheerleaders Week 15
Artists We've Lost In 2016
22nd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards
WNCX at JACK Cleveland Casino - December 11, 2016
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns - December 11, 2016

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

December 31, 2016
30th Anniversary
Get The App

Listen Live