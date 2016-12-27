2016-17 NFL Cheerleaders Week 16

gettyimages-636824220_594_screen
gettyimages-636824220_594_screen
HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 24: The Houston Texans cheerleaders perform during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Cincinnati Bengals v Houston Texans HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 24: The Houston Texans cheerleaders perform during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: The New England Patriots cheerleaders dance during a game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
New York Jets v New England Patriots FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: The New England Patriots cheerleaders dance during a game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 24: The Houston Texans cheerleaders perform during the game between the Houston Texans and the Cincinnati Bengals at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Cincinnati Bengals v Houston Texans HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 24: The Houston Texans cheerleaders perform during the game between the Houston Texans and the Cincinnati Bengals at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
gettyimages-630508580_594_screen
gettyimages-630508580_594_screen
HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 24: Houston Texans cheerleaders perform at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
Cincinnati Bengals v Houston Texans HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 24: Houston Texans cheerleaders perform at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 24: The Houston Texans cheerleaders perform before the game between the Houston Texans and the Cincinnati Bengals at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Cincinnati Bengals v Houston Texans HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 24: The Houston Texans cheerleaders perform before the game between the Houston Texans and the Cincinnati Bengals at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 24: The Houston Texans cheerleaders perform during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Cincinnati Bengals v Houston Texans HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 24: The Houston Texans cheerleaders perform during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 24: The Houston Texans cheerleaders perform during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Cincinnati Bengals v Houston Texans HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 24: The Houston Texans cheerleaders perform during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 24: The Houston Texans cheerleaders perform during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Cincinnati Bengals v Houston Texans HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 24: The Houston Texans cheerleaders perform during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 24: The Houston Texans cheerleaders perform during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Cincinnati Bengals v Houston Texans HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 24: The Houston Texans cheerleaders perform during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 24: The Houston Texans cheerleaders perform during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Cincinnati Bengals v Houston Texans HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 24: The Houston Texans cheerleaders perform during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 24: The Houston Texans cheerleaders perform during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Cincinnati Bengals v Houston Texans HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 24: The Houston Texans cheerleaders perform during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 24: The Houston Texans cheerleaders perform during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Cincinnati Bengals v Houston Texans HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 24: The Houston Texans cheerleaders perform during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 24: The Houston Texans cheerleaders perform during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Cincinnati Bengals v Houston Texans HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 24: The Houston Texans cheerleaders perform during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Next gallery WNCX at JACK Cleveland Casino - December 24, 2016
Next Gallery
Categories: Browns Entertainment Features Sports

Latest Galleries

Cleveland Browns vs. San Diego Chargers - December 24, 2016
2016-17 NFL Cheerleaders Week 16
WNCX at JACK Cleveland Casino - December 24, 2016
Remembering Frank Zappa
Remembering Zsa Zsa Gabor
Cleveland Browns vs. Buffalo Bills - December 18, 2016
2016-17 NFL Cheerleaders Week 15
Artists We've Lost In 2016

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

December 31, 2016
30th Anniversary
Get The App

Listen Live