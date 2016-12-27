Remembering Carrie Fisher

The Midnight Mission 100th Anniversary Gala And Golden Heart Awards BEVERLY HILLS, CA - SEPTEMBER 30: Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher attend the Midnight Mission's 100 year anniversary Golden Heart Gala held at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on September 30, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Araya Diaz/Getty Images for The Midnight Mission)

119fishersto_20001013_04141.jpg 384644 01: 1/18/97 Los Angeles, Ca Carrie Fisher and Sharon Stone at the prmiere of the New Star Wars. (Photo by Online/Liaison)

Carrie Fisher Hosts Event 384645 01: 10/27/96 Los Angeles, Ca PUZZLE ZOO toy store hosts "An Evening of Magic" event honoring Carrie Fisher with 11th Annual Sterling award benefiting "Big Sisters of LA." (Photo by Online USA)

425mirkinfis_20001013_10899.jpg 384640 01: 4/25/97 Sherman Oaks, CA Director David Mirkin and Carrie Fisher at the prmeiere of Romy and Michele's High school Reunion. (Photo by Albert Ortega/Liaison)

61998carrief_20001014_00986.jpg 384633 01: 6/19/98 Beverly Hills, CA. Carrie Fisher at the 22nd Annual 1998 Crystal Awards. (Photo by Brenda Chase/Liaison)

97fisher2000_20001022_09101.jpg 384635 01: 1997 Carrie Fisher star in the movie "Austin Powers" (Photo by New Line Cinema/Liaison)

1/18/97 Los Angeles, Ca George Lucas, Mark Hamil, Carrie Fisher, and the characters at the prmiere o 1/18/97 Los Angeles, Ca George Lucas, Mark Hamil, Carrie Fisher, and the characters at the premiere of the New Star Wars.

61299_fisher 6/12/99 Hollywood, CA Carrie Fisher and daughter at the premiere of the new film "Tarzan." Photo Brenda Chase/Online USA, Inc.

Unveiling of Hollywood Motion Picture Museum Site 390723 01: Actress Carrie Fisher and her brother Todd Fisher, the children of actress Debbie Reynolds, pose at the unveiling of the site of the new Hollywood Motion Picture Museum June 19, 2001 in Hollywood. The museum, set to open in February 2002, will house Reynolds'' $30 million motion picture costume collection, which includes over 3,000 costumes, as well as props and sets from hundreds of Hollywood''s biggest films. (Photo by Getty Images)

Carrie Fisher and George Lucas At 20th Annual Media Access Awards LOS ANGELES - NOVEMBER 2: Actress Carrie Fisher and director George Lucas attend the 20th Annual Media Access Awards at the Sheraton Universal Hotel on November 2, 2002 in Los Angeles, California. The awards honor those companies and individuals who assist in the awareness of disability in the entertainment industry. (Photo by Robert Mora/Getty Images)

Carrie Fisher and George Lucas At 20th Annual Media Access Awards LOS ANGELES - NOVEMBER 2: Director George Lucas presents the Screen Actors Guild Harold Russell Award to actress Carrie Fisher at the 20th Annual Media Access Awards at the Sheraton Universal Hotel on November 2, 2002 in Los Angeles, California. The awards honor those companies and individuals who assist in the awareness of disability in the entertainment industry. (Photo by Robert Mora/Getty Images)

Heartbreakers Premiere Carrie Fisher at the premiere for 'Heartbreakers' at the El Capitan Theater in Los Angeles, Ca. 3/19/01. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images.

AFI FEST 2001 Lantana Premiere Carrie Fisher and Anthony La Paglia at Arnie Mortons Steakhouse for the after-party for Lantana at AFI FEST 2001. Los Angeles, Ca. Tuesday, November 6, 2001. Photo b y Kevin Winter/Getty Images.

Sissy Spacek American actress Sissy Spacek with Carrie Fisher at the New York Film Critics Circle dinner at Sardi's in New York. Sissy was there to accept the best supporting actress award for her film '3 Women'. Carrie Fisher at 21 years is the daughter of Debbie Reynolds. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

Debbie Reynolds 12th February 1972: American actress Debbie Reynolds with her daughter Carrie Fisher. (Photo by Dove/Evening Standard/Getty Images)

Former US basketball player Earvin "Magic" Johnson SANTA MONICA, UNITED STATES: Former US basketball player Earvin "Magic" Johnson (C) jokes with supermodel Cindy Crawford (L) and actress Carrie Fisher as they host the "Passport 99" AIDS-benefit fashion show, in Santa Monica, CA, 25 September, 1999. The annual show has raised eight million USD for HIV/AIDS research since Elizabeth Taylor created it in 1988. AFP PHOTO/Lucy NICHOLSON/ln (Photo credit should read LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP/Getty Images)

"Star Wars: In Concert" At The Orleans Arena In Las Vegas LAS VEGAS - MAY 29: Actress Carrie Fisher's Princess Leia Organa character and actor Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker character from "Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope" are shown on screen while musicians perform during "Star Wars: In Concert" at the Orleans Arena May 29, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The traveling production features a full symphony orchestra and choir playing music from all six of John Williams' Star Wars scores synchronized with footage from the films displayed on a three-story-tall, HD LED screen. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Comedy Central Roast Of Roseanne Barr - Show HOLLYWOOD, CA - AUGUST 04: Actress Carrie Fisher speaks onstage during the Comedy Central Roast of Roseanne Barr at Hollywood Palladium on August 4, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

gettyimages-531574354_594_screen attends Carrie Fisher and Fisher Stevens Photocall during The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 15, 2016 in Cannes, France.

gettyimages-462198536_594_screen onstage at the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 25, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Press Room LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 25: Actresses Debbie Reynolds (L), recipient of the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award, and Carrie Fisher pose in the press room at the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 25, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Oscar Wilde Awards SANTA MONICA, CA - FEBRUARY 19: Honoree Carrie Fisher attends the US-Ireland Aliiance's Oscar Wilde Awards event at J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot on February 19, 2015 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for US-IRELAND ALLIANCE)

Star Wars Celebration 2015 ANAHEIM, CA - APRIL 16: Actress Carrie Fisher speaks onstage during Star Wars Celebration 2015 on April 16, 2015 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

Star Wars Celebration 2015 ANAHEIM, CA - APRIL 16: Actors Mark Hamill (L) and Carrie Fisher speak onstage during Star Wars Celebration 2015 on April 16, 2015 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

Disney's Star Wars Celebration 2015 ANAHEIM, CA - APRIL 16: Cast members of the original "Star Wars" film Mark Hamill (L) and Carrie Fisher (C) kiss as Anthony Daniels looks on during the kick-off event of Disney's Star Wars Celebration 2015 at the Anaheim Convention Center April 16, 2015. The Star Wars Celebration runs through April 19. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Disney's Star Wars Celebration 2015 ANAHEIM, CA - APRIL 16: Cast members of the original "Star Wars" film Mark Hamill (L) Carrie Fisher (C) and Anthony Daniels appear on stage during the kick-off event of Disney's Star Wars Celebration 2015 at the Anaheim Convention Center on April 16, 2015 in Anaheim, California. The Star Wars Celebration runs through April 19. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Comic-Con International 2015 - Lucasfilm Panel SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 10: (L-R) Actors Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford applaud onstage at the Lucasfilm panel during Comic-Con International 2015 at the San Diego Convention Center on July 10, 2015 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Star Wars: The Force Awakens Panel At San Diego Comic Con - Comic-Con International 2015 SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 10: Actress Carrie Fisher and more than 6000 fans enjoyed a surprise Star Wars Fan Concert performed by the San Diego Symphony, featuring the classic Star Wars music of composer John Williams, at the Embarcadero Marina Park South on July 10, 2015 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

Star Wars: The Force Awakens Panel At San Diego Comic Con - Comic-Con International 2015 SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 10: (L-R) Actors Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher and more than 6000 fans enjoyed a surprise "Star Wars" Fan Concert performed by the San Diego Symphony, featuring the classic "Star Wars" music of composer John Williams, at the Embarcadero Marina Park South on July 10, 2015 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

gettyimages-501370498_594_screen attends Premiere of Walt Disney Pictures and Lucasfilm's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" on December 14, 2015 in Hollywood, California.

gettyimages-501375196_594_screen attends the premiere of Walt Disney Pictures and Lucasfilm's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" on December 14th, 2015 in Hollywood, California.

gettyimages-501383648_594_screen attends the World Premiere of Star Wars: The Force Awakens at the Dolby, El Capitan, and TCL Theatres on December 14, 2015 in Hollywood, California.

gettyimages-501401910_594_screen attends the World Premiere of Star Wars: The Force Awakens at the Dolby, El Capitan, and TCL Theatres on December 14, 2015 in Hollywood, California.

gettyimages-501657976_594_screen attends the European Premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" at Leicester Square on December 16, 2015 in London, England.

gettyimages-501657982_594_screen attends the European Premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" at Leicester Square on December 16, 2015 in London, England.

54th New York Film Festival - "Bright Lights" Photo Call NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 10: (L-R) Carrie Fisher, Todd Fisher, Fisher Stevens, and director Alexis Bloom attend the 54th New York Film Festival - "Bright Lights" Photo Cal on October 10, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Wizard World Comic Con Chicago 2016 - Day 4 ROSEMONT, IL - AUGUST 21: Actress Carrie Fisher speaks onstage during Wizard World Comic Con Chicago 2016 - Day 4 at Donald E. Stephens Convention Center on August 21, 2016 in Rosemont, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Wizard World)