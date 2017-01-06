Coolest New Inventions From CES 2017 In Las Vegas

Latest Consumer Technology Products On Display At CES 2016 LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 06: A 2017 Acura NSX Hybrid is displayed at the Panasonic booth at CES 2016 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 6, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES, the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs through January 9 and is expected to feature 3,600 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 150,000 attendees. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

The Reyeder Heads-Up display for Motorcyclists, attached to a helmet is displayed during the 2017 Consumer Electronic Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 5, 2017.

<> on January 3, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. <> on January 3, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

gettyimages-631032434_594_screen at CES 2017 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 5, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES, the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs through January 8 and features 3,800 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 165,000 attendees.

An attendee records images of a prototype Kikoo autonomous robot for children made by Hanwuji Intelligence at CES 2017 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center on January 5, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The USD 600 robot features facial recognition technology and is designed to be a companion to children when their parents are working. Using age-based interactive content, it can launch talks or songs actively and dance or play with children as well as automatically take photos and video using voice or app instruction.

CES attendees experience military night vision ops training with new HISTORY drama series "SIX" (premiering on January 18, 2017) on January 5, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Tom Holland, star of the upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming, shows even superheroes can use some computing power at the CES 2017 #DellExperience. Dell products helped create magic both in front of and behind the camera for the upcoming film on January 5, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

A Tanscorp UU smart robot is displayed at CES 2017 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center on January 5, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

NBA analyst Shaquille O'Neal (R) laughs as he interviews center fielder Dexter Fowler of the St. Louis Cardinals during a live telecast of "NBA on TNT" at CES 2017 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center on January 5, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

An attendee rides by a 50th anniversary CES sign at CES 2017 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 5, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

An attendee examines cable management systems at the Blue Lounge booth at CES 2017 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 5, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Attendees participate in a Samsung virtual reality ride at CES 2017 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 5, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Samsung Gear S3 frontier smartwatches are on display at the Samsung booth during CES 2017 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 5, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Attendees participate in the Samsung VR 4D Boat Racing Experience during CES 2017 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 5, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

gettyimages-631047920_594_screen is displayed at CES 2017 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center on January 5, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES, the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs through January 8 and features 3,800 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 165,000 attendees.

A Hydrao Loop shower head from SmartandBlue is displayed during the 2017 Consumer Electronic Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 5, 2017.

gettyimages-631049044_594_screen is displayed at CES 2017 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center on January 5, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES, the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs through January 8 and features 3,800 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 165,000 attendees.

An Abilix USD 499 Oculus 5 vacuum cleaner is displayed at CES 2017 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center on January 5, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Laurent Bernadac gives a demonstration on the 3Dvarius electric violin during the 2017 Consumer Electronic Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 5, 2017. The violin was created using 3D printing technology and based on the model of a real Stradivarius violin.

A hand gesture is made to show how the Bixi 2 device is operated during the 2017 Consumer Electronic Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 5, 2017. The Bixi 2 device senses hand gestures to command apps and smart devices for control.

A man samples VR goggles for the Revinax immersive tutorial during the 2017 Consumer Electronic Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 5, 2017. The Revinax immersive tutorial is a surgery app which aims to deliver fully immersive training for medical procedures.

Miranda Gold poses while playing the MI Guitar from Magic Instruments during the 2017 Consumer Electronic Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 5, 2017. The guitar was designed by a Julliard-trained musician mixing technology with tradition.

Huiyan Gao gives a demonstration of the iGulu during the 2017 Consumer Electronic Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 5, 2017. The iGulu is an automated home craft brewery from the Shanghai Haoyang Network Technology Company.

People check their mobile phones at the French tech section of Eureka Park at the Sands Expo during the 2017 Consumer Electronic Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 5, 2017.

Aisling Gormley dips her hand in to water containing an iPad with a Catylyst case which offers waterproof and drop proof cases for apple devices at Showstoppers during the 2017 Consumer Electronic Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 5, 2017.

An AvatarMind iPal social companion robot for children, elder care and hospitality is displayed at CES 2017 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center on January 5, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The dancing, story-telling robot can play games and music and has 25 motors enabling it to make human-like movements and parents can remotely control it with a phone to monitor their children or video chat with them from anywhere. Young children can also ask the robot to contact their parents.

Prototype Kikoo autonomous robots for children by Hanwuji Intelligence are displayed at CES 2017 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center on January 5, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The USD 600 robot features facial recognition technology and is designed to be a companion to children when their parents are working. Using age-based interactive content, it can launch talks or songs actively and dance or play with children as well as automatically take photos and video using voice or app instruction.

A container of homemade fertilizer made by Whirlpool's Zera Food Recycler is displayed at CES 2017 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center on January 5, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The unit can take a week's worth of scraps from an average family of four and turn it into fertilizer in 24 hours.

An Abilix Krypton 7 humanoid robot is displayed at CES 2017 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center on January 5, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The educational robot features 1,001 components and has four levels of software to help teach students as they program and build it.

The new smart breast pump from Willow, billed as the first truly smart wearable breast pump, quiet enough to use in a conference call is displayed at Showstoppers during the 2017 Consumer Electronic Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 5, 2017.

Designers explain the Boxfish Rov, a portable underwater drone for film and science which goes down to 3000 feet while offering live 4k video during the 2017 Consumer Electronic Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 5, 2017.

Toymail talkies from Toymail are displayed during the 2017 Consumer Electronic Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 5, 2017. Toymail talkies offer a way for parents to talk and exchange messages with their children.

The Bixi 2 device is displayed during the 2017 Consumer Electronic Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 5, 2017. The Bixi 2 device senses hand gestures to command apps and smart devices for control.

A large, new software update for all Fitbit devices is demonstrated at the company's booth at CES 2017 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center on January 5, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Huiyan Gao gives a demonstration on the iGulu during the 2017 Consumer Electronic Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 5, 2017. The iGulu is an automated home craft brewery from the Shanghai Haoyang Network Technology Company.

Vivint's line of smart home service devices is displayed at CES 2017 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center on January 5, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

An Alibaba employee demonstrates on how to use 'UP', an augmented reality (AR) service platform, for shopping at the Alibaba booth during CES 2017 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 5, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

An Alibaba employee demonstrates 'Smile to Pay', an automatic payment system that authorize payment via facial recognition, at the Alibaba booth during CES 2017 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 5, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

A pair of glasses is cleaned using only water in an Opticwash at ShowStoppers during the 2017 Consumer Electronic Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 5, 2017.

A Helloegg! voice-activated kitchen assistant explains a recipe at ShowStoppers during the 2017 Consumer Electronic Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 5, 2017.

A monitor reveals the virtual reality experience of a man using the HTC Vive mix reality VR system at ShowStoppers during the 2017 Consumer Electronic Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 5, 2017.

An iPhone in a waterproof Catalyst Case is displayed underwater at ShowStoppers during the 2017 Consumer Electronic Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 5, 2017.

Yubico security keys are shown at ShowStoppers during the 2017 Consumer Electronic Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 5, 2017.

A DockATot Deluxe smart baby bed and app are shown at ShowStoppers during the 2017 Consumer Electronic Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 5, 2017.

A Camerama 4K panoramic camera (L) and smart phone app are shown at ShowStoppers during the 2017 Consumer Electronic Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 5, 2017.

A Lynx robot toy by UBTECH Robotics dances at ShowStoppers during the 2017 Consumer Electronic Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 5, 2017.

Hobbico hand-sized camera drones are shown at ShowStoppers during the 2017 Consumer Electronic Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 5, 2017.

Resound LiNX2 connected smart hearing aids are shown at ShowStoppers during the 2017 Consumer Electronic Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 5, 2017.

A digital display on the outside of Whirlpool's All-In-One Washer and Dryer Combo is shown at CES 2017 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center on January 5, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The USD 1,499 unit will be available at the end of this year and does not require the user to transfer clothes from a washer to a separate dryer and automatically dispenses the correct amount of detergent based on each load.

Whirlpool's All-In-One Washer and Dryer Combo is displayed at CES 2017 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center on January 5, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The USD 1,499 unit will be available at the end of this year and does not require the user to transfer clothes from a washer to a separate dryer and automatically dispenses the correct amount of detergent based on each load.

Attendees walk by the Under Armour booth at CES 2017 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center on January 5, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

A large, new software update for all Fitbit devices is demonstrated at the company's booth at CES 2017 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center on January 5, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

NBA analyst Shaquille O'Neal (L) looks on as TNT's Inside the NBA host Ernie Johnson puts on an iGrow laser-based hair-growth helmet during a live telecast of "NBA on TNT" at CES 2017 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center on January 5, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Whirlpool's Scan-to-Cook technology is demonstrated at CES 2017 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center on January 5, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. A user with the Whirlpool app can scan the UPC barcode on a grocery item and the Scan-to-Cook technology detects and recognizes the food and sends cooking instructions to a Whirlpool kitchen product to assist in its preparation.

Whirlpool's Scan-to-Cook technology is demonstrated at CES 2017 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center on January 5, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. A user with the Whirlpool app can scan the UPC barcode on a grocery item and the Scan-to-Cook technology detects and recognizes the food and sends cooking instructions to a Whirlpool kitchen product to assist in its preparation.

Whirlpool's Scan-to-Cook technology is demonstrated at CES 2017 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center on January 5, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. A user with the Whirlpool app can scan the UPC barcode on a grocery item and the Scan-to-Cook technology detects and recognizes the food and sends cooking instructions to a Whirlpool kitchen product to assist in its preparation.

Attendees visit the